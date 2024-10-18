Purpose Intradural extramedullary spinal metastases (IESM) represent an extremely rare manifestation of systemic cancer. We evaluated the surgical indications, complications and outcome in a series of 43 patients with solitary intradural extramedullary metastases originating from solid cancer of non-neurogenic origin. Methods Patients' age, histopathological diagnoses of primary cancer, tumor size, spinal location, and extramedullary tumor dissemination were collected. Preoperative functional status, pre- and post-operative neurological status, extent of the tumor resection were also analyzed. Results The majority of IEMS occurred in the thoracic area, with the most common presenting symptoms ranging from motor (76.7%) to sensory (72%) deficits. Gross total resection was achieved in 55.8% of cases, while In 44.2% of patients a subtotal resection was performed due to strong adherence between the tumor and neural tissue. After surgery, 72.1% of patients exhibited improvement of symptoms in terms of pain relief and partial

Purpose Intradural extramedullary spinal metastases (IESM) represent an extremely rare manifestation of systemic cancer. We evaluated the surgical indications, complications and outcome in a series of 43 patients with solitary intradural extramedullary metastases originating from solid cancer of non-neurogenic origin. Methods Patients' age, histopathological diagnoses of primary cancer, tumor size, spinal location, and extramedullary tumor dissemination were collected. Preoperative functional status, pre- and post-operative neurological status, extent of the tumor resection were also analyzed. Results The majority of IEMS occurred in the thoracic area, with the most common presenting symptoms ranging from motor (76.7%) to sensory (72%) deficits. Gross total resection was achieved in 55.8% of cases, while In 44.2% of patients a subtotal resection was performed due to strong adherence between the tumor and neural tissue. After surgery, 72.1% of patients exhibited improvement of symptoms in terms of pain relief and partial recovery of motor and/or sensory deficits, while neurologic functional status was severely affected postoperatively in 3 patients. Conclusion Although there was no statistical significance between the different parameters and overall survival, KPS and the presence of other metastases were the strongest prognostic factors for overall survival and postoperative neurologic outcome.

