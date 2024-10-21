Schließen

Was sagt das Judentum zu Homeschooling?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sandra Anusiewicz-BaerORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-944996-76-9
Title of parent work (German):Religiöse Bildung bis 2030: Hürden und Chancen (Religion und Kommunikation in Bildung und Gesellschaft)
Publisher:Verlag Empirische Pädagogik
Place of publishing:Landau
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/21
Volume:1
Number of pages:17
First page:13
Last Page:29
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.