This systematic review, meta-analysis and meta-regression investigated the effects of individualized interventions, based on exercise alone or combined with psychological treatment, on pain intensity and disability in patients with chronic non-specific low-back-pain. Databases were searched up to January 31, 2022 to retrieve respective randomized controlled trials of individualized and/or personalized and/or stratified exercise interventions with or without psychological treatment compared to any control. Fifty-eight studies (n = 10084) were included. At short-term follow-up (12 weeks), low-certainty evidence for pain intensity (SMD-0.28 [95%CI-0.42 to-0.14]) and very low -certainty evidence for disability (-0.17 [-0.31 to-0.02]) indicates effects of individualized versus active exercises, and very low-certainty evidence for pain intensity (-0.40; [-0.58 to-0.22])), but not (low -cer-tainty evidence) for disability (-0.18; [-0.22 to 0.01]) compared to passive controls. At long-term fol-low-up (1 year), moderate-certainty evidence for pain intensity (-0.14 [-0.22 to-0.07]) and disability (-0.20 [-0.30 to-0.10]) indicates effects versus passive controls. Sensitivity analyses indicates that the effects on pain, but not on disability (always short-term and versus active treatments) were robust. Pain reduction caused by individualized exercise treatments in combination with psychological inter-ventions (in particular behavioral-cognitive therapies) (-0.28 [-0.42 to-0.14], low certainty) is of clini-cal importance. Certainty of evidence was downgraded mainly due to evidence of risk of bias, publication bias and inconsistency that could not be explained. Individualized exercise can treat pain and disability in chronic non-specific low-back-pain. The effects at short term are of clinical impor-tance (relative differences versus active 38% and versus passive interventions 77%), especially in regard to the little extra effort to individualize exercise. Sub-group analysis suggests a combination of individualized exercise (especially motor-control based treatments) with behavioral therapy inter-ventions to booster effects. (C) 2022 by United States Association for the Study of Pain, Inc.

