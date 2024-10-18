Flood risk management through a resilience lens
- To prevent floods from becoming disasters, social vulnerability must be integrated into flood risk management. We advocate that the welfare of different societal groups should be included by adding recovery capacity, impacts of beyond-design events, and distributional impacts.
|Author details:
|Karin M. de Bruijn, Bramka A. Jafino, Bruno MerzORCiDGND, Neelke DoornORCiD, Sally J. Priest, Ruben J. Dahm, Chris ZevenbergenORCiD, Jeroen C. J. H. Aerts, Tina ComesORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00613-4
|ISSN:
|2662-4435
|Title of parent work (English):
|Communications earth & environment
|Publisher:
|Springer Nature
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/11/18
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/10/18
|Volume:
|3
|Issue:
|1
|Article number:
|285
|Number of pages:
|4
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Nicht referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International