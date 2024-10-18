Schließen

Flood risk management through a resilience lens

  • To prevent floods from becoming disasters, social vulnerability must be integrated into flood risk management. We advocate that the welfare of different societal groups should be included by adding recovery capacity, impacts of beyond-design events, and distributional impacts.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Karin M. de Bruijn, Bramka A. Jafino, Bruno MerzORCiDGND, Neelke DoornORCiD, Sally J. Priest, Ruben J. Dahm, Chris ZevenbergenORCiD, Jeroen C. J. H. Aerts, Tina ComesORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00613-4
ISSN:2662-4435
Title of parent work (English):Communications earth & environment
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/18
Volume:3
Issue:1
Article number:285
Number of pages:4
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.