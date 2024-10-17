A comparison of neural-network-based intrusion detection against signature-based detection in IoT networks
- Over the last few years, a plethora of papers presenting machine-learning-based approaches for intrusion detection have been published. However, the majority of those papers do not compare their results with a proper baseline of a signature-based intrusion detection system, thus violating good machine learning practices. In order to evaluate the pros and cons of the machine-learning-based approach, we replicated a research study that uses a deep neural network model for intrusion detection. The results of our replicated research study expose several systematic problems with the used datasets and evaluation methods. In our experiments, a signature-based intrusion detection system with a minimal setup was able to outperform the tested model even under small traffic changes. Testing the replicated neural network on a new dataset recorded in the same environment with the same attacks using the same tools showed that the accuracy of the neural network dropped to 54%. Furthermore, the often-claimed advantage of being able to detect zero-dayOver the last few years, a plethora of papers presenting machine-learning-based approaches for intrusion detection have been published. However, the majority of those papers do not compare their results with a proper baseline of a signature-based intrusion detection system, thus violating good machine learning practices. In order to evaluate the pros and cons of the machine-learning-based approach, we replicated a research study that uses a deep neural network model for intrusion detection. The results of our replicated research study expose several systematic problems with the used datasets and evaluation methods. In our experiments, a signature-based intrusion detection system with a minimal setup was able to outperform the tested model even under small traffic changes. Testing the replicated neural network on a new dataset recorded in the same environment with the same attacks using the same tools showed that the accuracy of the neural network dropped to 54%. Furthermore, the often-claimed advantage of being able to detect zero-day attacks could not be seen in our experiments.…
