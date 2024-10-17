Schließen

Direct TAMRA-dUTP labeling of M. tuberculosis genes using loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP)

  • Fluorescent molecule-based direct labeling of amplified DNA is a sensitive method employed across diverse DNA detection and diagnostics systems. However, using pre-labeled primers only allows for the attachment of a single fluorophore to each DNA strand and any modifications of the system are less flexible, requiring new sets of primers. As an alternative, direct labeling of amplified products with modified nucleotides is available, but still poorly characterized. To address these limitations, we sought a direct and adaptable approach to label amplicons produced through Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), using labeled nucleotides (dUTPs) rather than primers. The focus of this study was the development and examination of a direct labeling technique of specific genes, including those associated with drug resistance in Mycobacterium tuberculosis. We used 5-(3-Aminoallyl)-2′-deoxyuridine-5′triphosphate, tagged with 5/6-TAMRA (TAMRA-dUTP) for labeling LAMP amplicons during the amplification process and characterizedFluorescent molecule-based direct labeling of amplified DNA is a sensitive method employed across diverse DNA detection and diagnostics systems. However, using pre-labeled primers only allows for the attachment of a single fluorophore to each DNA strand and any modifications of the system are less flexible, requiring new sets of primers. As an alternative, direct labeling of amplified products with modified nucleotides is available, but still poorly characterized. To address these limitations, we sought a direct and adaptable approach to label amplicons produced through Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), using labeled nucleotides (dUTPs) rather than primers. The focus of this study was the development and examination of a direct labeling technique of specific genes, including those associated with drug resistance in Mycobacterium tuberculosis. We used 5-(3-Aminoallyl)-2′-deoxyuridine-5′triphosphate, tagged with 5/6-TAMRA (TAMRA-dUTP) for labeling LAMP amplicons during the amplification process and characterized amplification and incorporation efficiency. The optimal TAMRA-dUTP concentration was first determined based on amplification efficiency (0.5% to total dNTPs). Higher concentrations of modified nucleotides reduced or completely inhibited the amplification yield. Target size also showed to be determinant to the success of amplification, as longer sequences showed lower amplification rates, thus less TAMRA incorporated amplicons. Finally, we were able to successfully amplify all four M. tuberculosis target genes using LAMP and TAMRA-modified dUTPs.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Basma AltattanORCiD, Jasmin Ullrich, Emily Mattig, Aline PoppeORCiD, Renata Filipa Ribeiro MartinsORCiDGND, Frank Fabian BierORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-55289-x
ISSN:2045-2322
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/03/07
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/10/17
Volume:14
Issue:1
Article number:5611
Number of pages:9
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

