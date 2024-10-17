Frequency-dependent shear wave attenuation across the Central Anatolia region, Türkiye

The Central Anatolian Plateau with its volcanic provinces represents a broad transition zone between the compressional deformation in the east and the extensional regime in the west. The Central Anatolian Fault Zone separates the Kırşehir Block in the north and the Anatolide–Tauride Block in the south within the plateau. A proper understanding of physical properties such as seismic attenuation in the crustal volume of this region can provide hints toward the possible source for the geodynamic events in the past and present that likely lead to the observed deformation. In order to model intrinsic and scattering attenuation separately, we perform a nonempirical coda-wave modeling approach in which a fitting process between observed and synthetic coda-wave envelopes is performed for each earthquake in multiple frequency bands. Here, the acoustic radiative transfer theory, assuming multiple isotropic scattering, was utilized for the forward modeling of the synthetic coda-wave envelopes of local earthquakes. Our findings generally

