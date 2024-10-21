Schließen

Enhancing photosynthesis at high light levels by adaptive laboratory evolution

  • Iterating mutagenesis and exposure to increasing light dramatically enhanced the light tolerance of a Synechocystis cyanobacterium strain. This involved over 100 mutations grouped around five haplotypes, as well as putative epistatic interactions. Photosynthesis is readily impaired by high light (HL) levels. Photosynthetic organisms have therefore evolved various mechanisms to cope with the problem. Here, we have dramatically enhanced the light tolerance of the cyanobacterium Synechocystis by adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE). By combining repeated mutagenesis and exposure to increasing light intensities, we generated strains that grow under extremely HL intensities. HL tolerance was associated with more than 100 mutations in proteins involved in various cellular functions, including gene expression, photosynthesis and metabolism. Co-evolved mutations were grouped into five haplotypes, and putative epistatic interactions were identified. Two representative mutations, introduced into non-adapted cells, each confer enhanced HLIterating mutagenesis and exposure to increasing light dramatically enhanced the light tolerance of a Synechocystis cyanobacterium strain. This involved over 100 mutations grouped around five haplotypes, as well as putative epistatic interactions. Photosynthesis is readily impaired by high light (HL) levels. Photosynthetic organisms have therefore evolved various mechanisms to cope with the problem. Here, we have dramatically enhanced the light tolerance of the cyanobacterium Synechocystis by adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE). By combining repeated mutagenesis and exposure to increasing light intensities, we generated strains that grow under extremely HL intensities. HL tolerance was associated with more than 100 mutations in proteins involved in various cellular functions, including gene expression, photosynthesis and metabolism. Co-evolved mutations were grouped into five haplotypes, and putative epistatic interactions were identified. Two representative mutations, introduced into non-adapted cells, each confer enhanced HL tolerance, but they affect photosynthesis and respiration in different ways. Mutations identified by ALE that allow photosynthetic microorganisms to cope with altered light conditions could be employed in assisted evolution approaches and could strengthen the robustness of photosynthesis in crop plants.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Marcel DannORCiD, Edgardo M. OrtizORCiD, Moritz Thomas, Arthur GuljamowORCiDGND, Martin Lehmann, Hanno SchaeferORCiD, Dario LeisterORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41477-021-00904-2
ISSN:2055-026X
ISSN:2055-0278
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33941908
Title of parent work (English):Nature plants
Publisher:Nature Portfolio
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/21
Volume:7
Number of pages:22
First page:681
Last Page:695
Funding institution:German Science Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [TR175 Z1, GRK2062, EXC2089/1, 390776260]; European Research Council (ERC Synergy Grant 'PhotoRedesign')
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

