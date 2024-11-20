Schließen

Genomic signatures of climate adaptation in bank voles

  • Evidence for divergent selection and adaptive variation across the landscape can provide insight into a species' ability to adapt to different environments. However, despite recent advances in genomics, it remains difficult to detect the footprints of climate‐mediated selection in natural populations. Here, we analysed ddRAD sequencing data (21,892 SNPs) in conjunction with geographic climate variation to search for signatures of adaptive differentiation in twelve populations of the bank vole (Clethrionomys glareolus) distributed across Europe. To identify the loci subject to selection associated with climate variation, we applied multiple genotype‐environment association methods, two univariate and one multivariate, and controlled for the effect of population structure. In total, we identified 213 candidate loci for adaptation, 74 of which were located within genes. In particular, we identified signatures of selection in candidate genes with functions related to lipid metabolism and the immune system. Using the results of redundancyEvidence for divergent selection and adaptive variation across the landscape can provide insight into a species' ability to adapt to different environments. However, despite recent advances in genomics, it remains difficult to detect the footprints of climate‐mediated selection in natural populations. Here, we analysed ddRAD sequencing data (21,892 SNPs) in conjunction with geographic climate variation to search for signatures of adaptive differentiation in twelve populations of the bank vole (Clethrionomys glareolus) distributed across Europe. To identify the loci subject to selection associated with climate variation, we applied multiple genotype‐environment association methods, two univariate and one multivariate, and controlled for the effect of population structure. In total, we identified 213 candidate loci for adaptation, 74 of which were located within genes. In particular, we identified signatures of selection in candidate genes with functions related to lipid metabolism and the immune system. Using the results of redundancy analysis, we demonstrated that population history and climate have joint effects on the genetic variation in the pan‐European metapopulation. Furthermore, by examining only candidate loci, we found that annual mean temperature is an important factor shaping adaptive genetic variation in the bank vole. By combining landscape genomic approaches, our study sheds light on genome‐wide adaptive differentiation and the spatial distribution of variants underlying adaptive variation influenced by local climate in bank voles.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Remco FolkertsmaORCiDGND, Nathalie Charbonnel, Heikki Henttonen, Marta HeroldováORCiD, Otso Huitu, Petr KotlíkORCiD, Emiliano ManzoORCiD, Johanna L. A. PaijmansORCiDGND, Olivier Plantard, Attila D. Sándor, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND, Jana EccardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ece3.10886
ISSN:2045-7758
Title of parent work (English):Ecology and evolution
Publisher:John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/03/07
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/11/20
Tag:clethrionomys glareolus; climate gradient; genomic analysis; local adaptations; rodent
Volume:14
Issue:3
Article number:e10886
Number of pages:19
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.