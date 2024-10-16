Schließen

Transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation modulates the processing of interoceptive prediction error signals and their role in allostatic regulation

  • It has recently been suggested that predictive processing principles may apply to interoception, defined as the processing of hormonal, autonomic, visceral, and immunological signals. In the current study, we aimed at providing empirical evidence for the role of cardiac interoceptive prediction errors signals on allostatic adjustments, using transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) as a tool to modulate the processing of interoceptive afferents. In a within‐subject design, participants performed a cardiac‐related interoceptive task (heartbeat counting task) under taVNS and sham stimulation, spaced 1‐week apart. We observed that taVNS, in contrast to sham stimulation, facilitated the maintenance of interoceptive accuracy levels over time (from the initial, stimulation‐free, baseline block to subsequent stimulation blocks), suggesting that vagus nerve stimulation may have helped to maintain engagement to cardiac afferent signals. During the interoceptive task, taVNS compared to sham, produced higher heart‐evokedIt has recently been suggested that predictive processing principles may apply to interoception, defined as the processing of hormonal, autonomic, visceral, and immunological signals. In the current study, we aimed at providing empirical evidence for the role of cardiac interoceptive prediction errors signals on allostatic adjustments, using transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) as a tool to modulate the processing of interoceptive afferents. In a within‐subject design, participants performed a cardiac‐related interoceptive task (heartbeat counting task) under taVNS and sham stimulation, spaced 1‐week apart. We observed that taVNS, in contrast to sham stimulation, facilitated the maintenance of interoceptive accuracy levels over time (from the initial, stimulation‐free, baseline block to subsequent stimulation blocks), suggesting that vagus nerve stimulation may have helped to maintain engagement to cardiac afferent signals. During the interoceptive task, taVNS compared to sham, produced higher heart‐evoked potentials (HEP) amplitudes, a potential readout measure of cardiac‐related prediction error processing. Further analyses revealed that the positive relation between interoceptive accuracy and allostatic adjustments—as measured by heart rate variability (HRV)—was mediated by HEP amplitudes. Providing initial support for predictive processing accounts of interoception, our results suggest that the stimulation of the vagus nerve may increase the precision with which interoceptive signals are processed, favoring their influence on allostatic adjustments.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Carlos Ventura-BortORCiDGND, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/hbm.26613
ISSN:1065-9471
ISSN:1097-0193
Title of parent work (English):Human brain mapping
Publisher:Wiley-Liss
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/02/21
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/10/16
Tag:heart rate vairability; heart-evoked potentials; interoception; prediction error; taVNS; vagus nerve
Volume:45
Issue:3
Number of pages:14
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.