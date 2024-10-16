Schließen

Insights into pain distraction and the impact of pain catastrophizing on pain perception during different types of distraction tasks

  • Introduction Distraction is commonly used to reduce pain, but the effectiveness of distractions remains inconclusive. Studies have shown that pain catastrophizing could modulate the effectiveness of distraction strategies. The present study aimed to compare various distraction tasks, then control for pain catastrophizing, and examine how this relationship varies with pain intensity and unpleasantness across different distraction tasks. Methods Forty-one pain-free participants (aged 27.00 ± 5.41) were recruited for a cross-sectional study. Four types of distraction (cognitive, sensory, emotional, and social) were presented, while moderate pain intensity was induced by electrical stimulation. Before starting the experiment, moderate pain intensity was individually calibrated as six on the Numerical Pain Rating Scale (NRS) to control individual differences in pain sensitivity. Each participant performed all four distraction tasks in a random order. NRS measured pain assessment. Pain catastrophizing was measured by the PainIntroduction Distraction is commonly used to reduce pain, but the effectiveness of distractions remains inconclusive. Studies have shown that pain catastrophizing could modulate the effectiveness of distraction strategies. The present study aimed to compare various distraction tasks, then control for pain catastrophizing, and examine how this relationship varies with pain intensity and unpleasantness across different distraction tasks. Methods Forty-one pain-free participants (aged 27.00 ± 5.41) were recruited for a cross-sectional study. Four types of distraction (cognitive, sensory, emotional, and social) were presented, while moderate pain intensity was induced by electrical stimulation. Before starting the experiment, moderate pain intensity was individually calibrated as six on the Numerical Pain Rating Scale (NRS) to control individual differences in pain sensitivity. Each participant performed all four distraction tasks in a random order. NRS measured pain assessment. Pain catastrophizing was measured by the Pain Catastrophizing Scale (PCS). A repeated measure ANCOVA was conducted to examine the effects of pain dimensions during distraction tasks as a within-subject and pain catastrophizing as a covariate factor. Results A significant difference was observed in the pain intensity and unpleasantness during cognitive distraction. After controlling for PCS, there were diverse associations between PCS and pain intensity across distinct distraction tasks: social vs. sensory, and cognitive vs. sensory distraction. A consistent pattern in pain unpleasantness emerged with minor variations. This interaction underscored notable distinctions between social vs. sensory and emotional distractions, as well as between cognitive vs. sensory and emotional distractions. However, only the correlation in social distraction remained significant in both pain dimensions. Discussion Our findings reveal that the link between PCS and pain dimensions varies across different distraction tasks, suggesting diverse interactions. Particularly, social distraction, characterized by both emotional and cognitive states, proves beneficial with lower PCS scores; however, this advantage diminishes as PCS scores increase.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Arash Asefi RadORCiD, Pia-Maria WippertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpain.2024.1266974
ISSN:2673-561X
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in pain research
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/01/23
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/10/16
Tag:experimental pain; neuromodulation of pain; pain catastrophizing; pain intensity; pain modulation; pain unpleasantness
Volume:5
Article number:1266974
Number of pages:11
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

