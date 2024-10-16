Schließen

Deciphering the emulsification process to create an albumin-perfluorocarbon-(o/w) nanoemulsion with high shelf life and bioresistivity

  • This work aimed at the development of a stable albumin-perfluorocarbon (o/w) emulsion as an artificial oxygen carrier suitable for clinical application. So far, albumin-perfluorocarbon-(o/w) emulsions have been successfully applied in preclinical trials. Cross-linking a variety of different physical and chemical methods for the characterization of an albumin-perfluorocarbon (PFC)-(o/w) emulsion was necessary to gain a deep understanding of its specific emulsification processes during high-pressure homogenization. High-pressure homogenization is simple but incorporates complex physical reactions, with many factors influencing the formation of PFC droplets and their coating. This work describes and interprets the impact of albumin concentration, homogenization pressure, and repeated micro-fluidizer passages on PFC-droplet formation; its influence on storage stability; and the overcoming of obstacles in preparing stable nanoemulsions. The applied methods comprise dynamic light scattering, static light scattering, cryo-andThis work aimed at the development of a stable albumin-perfluorocarbon (o/w) emulsion as an artificial oxygen carrier suitable for clinical application. So far, albumin-perfluorocarbon-(o/w) emulsions have been successfully applied in preclinical trials. Cross-linking a variety of different physical and chemical methods for the characterization of an albumin-perfluorocarbon (PFC)-(o/w) emulsion was necessary to gain a deep understanding of its specific emulsification processes during high-pressure homogenization. High-pressure homogenization is simple but incorporates complex physical reactions, with many factors influencing the formation of PFC droplets and their coating. This work describes and interprets the impact of albumin concentration, homogenization pressure, and repeated micro-fluidizer passages on PFC-droplet formation; its influence on storage stability; and the overcoming of obstacles in preparing stable nanoemulsions. The applied methods comprise dynamic light scattering, static light scattering, cryo-and non-cryo-scanning and transmission electron microscopies, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, light microscopy, amperometric oxygen measurements, and biochemical methods. The use of this wide range of methods provided a sufficiently comprehensive picture of this polydisperse emulsion. Optimization of PFC-droplet formation by means of temperature and pressure gradients results in an emulsion with improved storage stability (tested up to 5 months) that possibly qualifies for clinical applications. Adaptations in the manufacturing process strikingly changed the physical properties of the emulsion but did not affect its oxygen capacity.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Sven Haferkamp, Oliver Arnolds, Daniel Moog, Anna Wrobeln, Fabian NockeORCiD, Miriam Cantore, Stefanie Pütz, Anne Hartwig, Rico FranzkochORCiD, Olympia Ekaterini Psathaki, Holger Jastrow, Carsten Schauerte, Raphael Stoll, Michael Kirsch, Johannes Jaegers, Katja Bettina Ferenz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.langmuir.1c03388
ISSN:0743-7463
ISSN:1520-5827
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35969658
Title of parent work (English):Langmuir
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/16
Volume:38
Issue:34
Number of pages:11
First page:10351
Last Page:10361
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Economics [16KN039249, 16KN039250]; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft [SFB 944]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

