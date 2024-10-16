Schließen

Molecular states and spin crossover of hemin studied by DNA origami enabled single-molecule surface-enhanced Raman scattering

  The study of biologically relevant molecules and their interaction with external stimuli on a single molecular scale is of high importance due to the availability of distributed rather than averaged information. Surface enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) provides direct chemical information, but is rather challenging on the single molecule (SM) level, where it is often assumed to require a direct contact of analyte molecules with the metal surface. Here, we detect and investigate the molecular states of single hemin by SM-SERS. A DNA aptamer based G-quadruplex mediated recognition of hemin directs its placement in the SERS hot-spot of a DNA Origami Nanofork Antenna (DONA). The configuration of the DONA structure allows the molecule to be trapped at the plasmonic hot-spot preferentially in no-contact configuration with the metal surface. Owing to high field enhancement at the plasmonic hot spot, the detection of a single folded G-quadruplex becomes possible. For the first time, we present a systematic study by SM-SERS where most hemin molecule adopt a high spin and oxidation state (III) that showed state crossover to low spin upon strong-field-ligand binding. The present study therefore, provides a platform for studying biologically relevant molecules and their properties at SM sensitivity along with demonstrating a conceptual advancement towards successful monitoring of single molecular chemical interaction using DNA aptamers.

Metadaten
Author details:Anushree DuttaORCiDGND, Kosti TapioORCiDGND, Antonio SumaORCiD, Amr MostafaORCiDGND, Yuya KanehiraGND, Vincenzo Carnevale, Giovanni Bussi, Ilko BaldORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d2nr03664a
ISSN:2040-3364
ISSN:2040-3372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36305892
Title of parent work (English):Nanoscale
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/16
Volume:14
Issue:44
Number of pages:12
First page:16467
Last Page:16478
Funding institution:European Research Council (ERC) [772752]; German Federal Ministry of; Education and Research [03Z22A512]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

