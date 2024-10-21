Schließen

First-passage problem for stochastic differential equations with combined parametric Gaussian and Lévy white noises via path integral method

  • We study the first-passage problem for a process governed by a stochastic differential equation (SDE) driven simultaneously by both parametric Gaussian and Levy white noises. We extend the path integral (PI) method to solve the SDE with this combined noise input and the corresponding fractional Fokker-Planck-Kolmogorov equations. Then, the PI solutions are modified to analyze the first-passage problem. Finally, numerical examples based on Monte Carlo simulations verify the extension of the PI method and the modification of the PI solutions. The detailed effects of the system parameters on the first-passage problem are analyzed.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Wanrong Zan, Yong Xu, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Jürgen KurthsORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcp.2021.110264
ISSN:0021-9991
ISSN:1090-2716
Title of parent work (English):Journal of computational physics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/21
Tag:Combined parametric Gaussian and Levy white noises; First-passage problem; Fractional Fokker-Planck-Kolmogorov equation; Monte Carlo simulation; Path integral method; Stochastic differential equation
Volume:435
Article number:110264
Number of pages:20
Funding institution:National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) [11772255, 12072264]; Fundamental Research Funds for the Central UniversitiesFundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities; Research Funds for Interdisciplinary Subject of Northwestern Polytechnical University; Shaanxi Project for Distinguished Young Scholars, Shaanxi Provincial Key RD Program [2020KW-013, 2019TD-010]; National Key Research and Development Program of China [2018AAA0102201]; Innovation Foundation for Doctor Dissertation of Northwestern Polytechnical University [CX202045]; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/7-1]; Foundation for Polish Science (Fundacja na rzecz Nauki Polskiej, FNP) within an Alexander von Humboldt Honorary Polish Research Scholarship; project RF Government [0751520191885]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.