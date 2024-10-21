Schließen

Current Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation weakest in last millennium

  • The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC)-one of Earth's major ocean circulation systems-redistributes heat on our planet and has a major impact on climate. Here, we compare a variety of published proxy records to reconstruct the evolution of the AMOC since about AD 400. A fairly consistent picture of the AMOC emerges: after a long and relatively stable period, there was an initial weakening starting in the nineteenth century, followed by a second, more rapid, decline in the mid-twentieth century, leading to the weakest state of the AMOC occurring in recent decades.

Metadaten
Author details:Levke CaesarORCiD, Gerard Daniel McCarthyORCiD, David J. R. ThornalleyORCiD, Niamh CahillORCiD, Stefan RahmstorfORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41561-021-00699-z
ISSN:1752-0894
ISSN:1752-0908
Title of parent work (English):Nature geoscience
Publisher:Nature Portfolio
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/25
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/21
Volume:14
Issue:3
Number of pages:4
First page:118
Last Page:121
Funding institution:A4 project [PBA/CC/18/01]; Marine Institute under the Marine Research Programme - Irish Government; European Regional Development FundEuropean Commission; UK NERCUK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) [NE/S009736/1]; NERCUK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) [NE/S009736/1] Funding Source: UKRI
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

