Current Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation weakest in last millennium
- The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC)-one of Earth's major ocean circulation systems-redistributes heat on our planet and has a major impact on climate. Here, we compare a variety of published proxy records to reconstruct the evolution of the AMOC since about AD 400. A fairly consistent picture of the AMOC emerges: after a long and relatively stable period, there was an initial weakening starting in the nineteenth century, followed by a second, more rapid, decline in the mid-twentieth century, leading to the weakest state of the AMOC occurring in recent decades.
Author details:
|Levke CaesarORCiD, Gerard Daniel McCarthyORCiD, David J. R. ThornalleyORCiD, Niamh CahillORCiD, Stefan RahmstorfORCiDGND
DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41561-021-00699-z
Publisher:
Place of publishing:
Date of first publication:
|2021/02/25
Publication year:
|2021
Release date:
|2024/10/21
|Funding institution:
|A4 project [PBA/CC/18/01]; Marine Institute under the Marine Research Programme - Irish Government; European Regional Development FundEuropean Commission; UK NERCUK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) [NE/S009736/1]; NERCUK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) [NE/S009736/1] Funding Source: UKRI
