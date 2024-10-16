Schließen

Reliability and validity of a modified Illinois change-of-direction test with ball dribbling speed in young soccer players

  • The purpose of this study was to assess test-retest reliability, discriminative and criterion-related validity of the modified Illinois change-of-direction (CoD) test with ball dribbling-speed (ICODT-BALL) in young soccer players of different biological maturity and playing levels. Sixty-five young male soccer players (11.4 +/- 1.2 years) participated in this study. The participants were classified according to their biological maturity (pre-and circumpeak height velocity [PHV]) and playing-level (elite and amateur players). During the test-retest time period of two weeks, the following tests were performed during week one and as retest during week two: ICODT-BALL, ICODT, 4 x 9-m shuttle-run, countermovement-jump, triple-hop-test, maximum-voluntary isometric-contraction of back-extensors, Stork, Y-Balance, 10 and 30-m sprints. The ICODT-BALL showed excellent relative (r = 0.995, p < 0.001; ICC = 0.993) and absolute (SEM < 5%; SEM < SWCs(0.2, 0.6, 1.2)) reliability. The circum-PHV (22.8 +/- 1.7-s) and elite (22.5 +/- 0.9-s)The purpose of this study was to assess test-retest reliability, discriminative and criterion-related validity of the modified Illinois change-of-direction (CoD) test with ball dribbling-speed (ICODT-BALL) in young soccer players of different biological maturity and playing levels. Sixty-five young male soccer players (11.4 +/- 1.2 years) participated in this study. The participants were classified according to their biological maturity (pre-and circumpeak height velocity [PHV]) and playing-level (elite and amateur players). During the test-retest time period of two weeks, the following tests were performed during week one and as retest during week two: ICODT-BALL, ICODT, 4 x 9-m shuttle-run, countermovement-jump, triple-hop-test, maximum-voluntary isometric-contraction of back-extensors, Stork, Y-Balance, 10 and 30-m sprints. The ICODT-BALL showed excellent relative (r = 0.995, p < 0.001; ICC = 0.993) and absolute (SEM < 5%; SEM < SWCs(0.2, 0.6, 1.2)) reliability. The circum-PHV (22.8 +/- 1.7-s) and elite (22.5 +/- 0.9-s) players showed better ICODT-BALL performance than their pre-PHV (24.2 +/- 2.5-s) and amateur (25.1 +/- 2.8-s) counterparts (p = 0.028 and p < 0.001, respectively). The ICODT-BALL showed "very good" (AUC = 0.81) discriminant validity when comparing the elite and amateur players, and "moderate" (AUC = 0.67) discriminant validity when compared to pre-PHV and circum-PHV boys. ICODT-BALL demonstrated "large" positive associations with the ICODT (r = 0.65; 41.8% shared-variance) and sprint tests (r >= 0.52; 27.3 to 34.8% shared-variance). In addition, results showed "moderate" negative associations between ICODT-BALL and strength, and power measures, as well as a "small" negative relationship with balance tests. In conclusion, the ICODT-BALL is a valid and reliable test to evaluate the ability to quickly change directions while ball dribbling in young soccer players. Therefore, practitioners can use the ICODT-BALL as a tool for talent identification.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Issam Makhlouf, Amel TayechORCiD, Mohamed Arbi Mejri, Monoem Haddad, David G. Behm, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Anis Chaouachi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5114/biolsport.2022.104917
ISSN:0860-021X
ISSN:2083-1862
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35309542
Title of parent work (English):Biology of sport : a quarterly journal of sport and exercise sciences
Publisher:Wiedza i Życie
Place of publishing:Warszawa
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/09
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/16
Tag:biological maturity; football-specific testing; playing level; sensitivity; youth
Volume:39
Issue:2
Number of pages:12
First page:295
Last Page:306
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 796 Sportarten, Sportspiele
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.