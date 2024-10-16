Context Massive stars at low metallicity are among the main feedback agents in the early Universe and in present-day star forming galaxies. When in binaries, these stars are potential progenitors of gravitational-wave events. Knowledge of stellar masses is a prerequisite to understanding evolution and feedback of low-metallicity massive stars. Aims Using abundant spectroscopic and photometric measurements of an outstandingly bright eclipsing binary, we compare its dynamic, spectroscopic, and evolutionary mass estimates and develop a binary evolution scenario. Methods We comprehensively studied the eclipsing binary system, AzV 476, in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). The light curve and radial velocities were analyzed to obtain the orbital parameters. The photometric and spectroscopic data in the UV and optical were analyzed using the Potsdam Wolf-Rayet (PoWR) model atmospheres. The obtained results are interpreted using detailed binary-evolution tracks including mass transfer. Results AzV 476 consists of an O4

Context Massive stars at low metallicity are among the main feedback agents in the early Universe and in present-day star forming galaxies. When in binaries, these stars are potential progenitors of gravitational-wave events. Knowledge of stellar masses is a prerequisite to understanding evolution and feedback of low-metallicity massive stars. Aims Using abundant spectroscopic and photometric measurements of an outstandingly bright eclipsing binary, we compare its dynamic, spectroscopic, and evolutionary mass estimates and develop a binary evolution scenario. Methods We comprehensively studied the eclipsing binary system, AzV 476, in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). The light curve and radial velocities were analyzed to obtain the orbital parameters. The photometric and spectroscopic data in the UV and optical were analyzed using the Potsdam Wolf-Rayet (PoWR) model atmospheres. The obtained results are interpreted using detailed binary-evolution tracks including mass transfer. Results AzV 476 consists of an O4 IV-III((f))p primary and an O9.5: Vn secondary. Both components have similar current masses (20 M-circle dot and 18 M-circle dot) obtained consistently from both the orbital and spectroscopic analysis. The effective temperatures are 42 kK and 32 kK, respectively. The wind mass-loss rate of log(((M)overdot)/(M-circle dot yr(-1))) = -6.2 of the primary is a factor of ten higher than a recent empirical prescription for single O stars in the SMC. Only close-binary evolution with mass transfer can reproduce the current stellar and orbital parameters, including orbital separation, eccentricity, and the rapid rotation of the secondary. The binary evolutionary model reveals that the primary has lost about half of its initial mass and is already core helium burning. Conclusions Our comprehensive analysis of AzV 476 yields a consistent set of parameters and suggests previous case B mass transfer. The derived stellar masses agree within their uncertainties. The moderate masses of AzV 476 underline the scarcity of bright massive stars in the SMC. The core helium burning nature of the primary indicates that stripped stars might be hidden among OB-type populations.

…