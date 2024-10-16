Schließen

How an ACE2 mimicking epitope-MIP nanofilm recognizes template-related peptides and the receptor binding domain of SARS-CoV-2

  • Here we aim to gain a mechanistic understanding of the formation of epitope-imprinted polymer nanofilms using a non-terminal peptide sequence, i.e. the peptide GFNCYFP (G485 to P491) of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). This epitope is chemisorbed on the gold surface through the central cysteine 488 followed by the electrosynthesis of a similar to 5 nm thick polyscopoletin film around the surface confined templates. The interaction of peptides and the parent RBD and spike protein with the imprinted polyscopoletin nanofilm was followed by electrochemical redox marker gating, surface enhanced infrared absorption spectroscopy and conductive AFM. Because the use of non-terminal epitopes is especially intricate, here we characterize the binding pockets through their interaction with 5 peptides rationally derived from the template sequence, i.e. implementing central single amino acid mismatch as well as elongations and truncations at its C- and N- termini. Already a single amino acid mismatch, i.e. the central Cys488Here we aim to gain a mechanistic understanding of the formation of epitope-imprinted polymer nanofilms using a non-terminal peptide sequence, i.e. the peptide GFNCYFP (G485 to P491) of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). This epitope is chemisorbed on the gold surface through the central cysteine 488 followed by the electrosynthesis of a similar to 5 nm thick polyscopoletin film around the surface confined templates. The interaction of peptides and the parent RBD and spike protein with the imprinted polyscopoletin nanofilm was followed by electrochemical redox marker gating, surface enhanced infrared absorption spectroscopy and conductive AFM. Because the use of non-terminal epitopes is especially intricate, here we characterize the binding pockets through their interaction with 5 peptides rationally derived from the template sequence, i.e. implementing central single amino acid mismatch as well as elongations and truncations at its C- and N- termini. Already a single amino acid mismatch, i.e. the central Cys488 substituted by a serine, results in ca. 15-fold lower affinity. Further truncation of the peptides to tetrapeptide (EGFN) and hexapeptide (YFPLQS) results also in a significantly lower affinity. We concluded that the affinity towards the different peptides is mainly determined by the four amino acid motif CYFP present in the sequence of the template peptide. A higher affinity than that for the peptides is found for the parent proteins RBD and spike protein, which seems to be due to out of cavity effects caused by their larger footprint on the nanofilm surface.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Xiaorong ZhangORCiDGND, Armel T. Waffo, Aysu YarmanORCiDGND, Norbert KovacsORCiD, Zsofia BognarORCiD, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND, Ibrahim M. El-SherbinyORCiD, Rabeay Y. A. Hassan, Frank F. BierORCiDGND, Robert E. Gyurcsanyi, Ingo Zebger, Frieder W. SchellerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d2nr03898f
ISSN:2040-3364
ISSN:2040-3372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36448745
Title of parent work (English):Nanoscale
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/16
Volume:14
Issue:48
Number of pages:9
First page:18106
Last Page:18114
Funding institution:Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Hungary from the National; Research, Development and Innovation Fund, financed under the TKP2021; funding scheme [BME-EGA-02, BME-NVA-02]; DFG [EXC; 2008-390540038-UniSysCat]; German Ministry of Education and Research; (BMBF) [01DH20018]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.