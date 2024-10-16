Schließen

Quantitative dual-energy CT as a nondestructive tool to identify indicators for fossilized bone in vertebrate paleontology

  • Dual-energy computed tomography (DECT) is an imaging technique that combines nondestructive morphological cross-sectional imaging of objects and the quantification of their chemical composition. However, its potential to assist investigations in paleontology has not yet been explored. This study investigates quantitative DECT for the nondestructive density- and element-based material decomposition of fossilized bones. Specifically, DECT was developed and validated for imaging-based calcium and fluorine quantification in bones of five fossil vertebrates from different geological time periods and of one extant vertebrate. The analysis shows that DECT material maps can differentiate bone from surrounding sediment and reveals fluorine as an imaging marker for fossilized bone and a reliable indicator of the age of terrestrial fossils. Moreover, the jaw bone mass of Tyrannosaurus rex showed areas of particularly high fluorine concentrations on DECT, while conventional CT imaging features supported the diagnosis of chronicDual-energy computed tomography (DECT) is an imaging technique that combines nondestructive morphological cross-sectional imaging of objects and the quantification of their chemical composition. However, its potential to assist investigations in paleontology has not yet been explored. This study investigates quantitative DECT for the nondestructive density- and element-based material decomposition of fossilized bones. Specifically, DECT was developed and validated for imaging-based calcium and fluorine quantification in bones of five fossil vertebrates from different geological time periods and of one extant vertebrate. The analysis shows that DECT material maps can differentiate bone from surrounding sediment and reveals fluorine as an imaging marker for fossilized bone and a reliable indicator of the age of terrestrial fossils. Moreover, the jaw bone mass of Tyrannosaurus rex showed areas of particularly high fluorine concentrations on DECT, while conventional CT imaging features supported the diagnosis of chronic osteomyelitis. These findings highlight the relevance of radiological imaging techniques in the natural sciences by introducing quantitative DECT imaging as a nondestructive approach for material decomposition in fossilized objects, thereby potentially adding to the toolbox of paleontological studies.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Charlie A. Hamm, Oliver Hampe, Jürgen Mews, Christina GünterGND, Ralf Milke, Florian Witzmann, Lynn J. Savic, Lutz Hecht, Sabine Meister, Bernd Hamm, Patrick AsbachORCiD, Torsten Diekhoff
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-20707-5
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36180510
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/30
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/16
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:16407
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:research networks molecular medicine and community medicine at the; University Medicine Greifswald; Charite-Universitatsmedizin Berlin;; Berlin Institute of Health
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.