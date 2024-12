Gestión del riesgo hídrico en las cuencas serranas y pedemontanas de climas semiáridos, Noroeste de San Luis, Argentina

The banks of many rivers in the foothills of Argentine mountain ranges are subjected to complex hydro-meteorological hazards such as extreme rainfall, flooding, overflows, avulsions, voluminous sediment-transfer events, and the reoccupation of paleochannels. For example, between February 28 and March 01, 2015, intense rainfall was recorded in the north of the semi-arid region of the Sierra de San Luis in the Sierras Pampeanas morphotectonic province of the broken Andean foreland. This storm event triggered flooding in fluvial and alluvial-fan depositional settings and triggered coeval mass wasting and slope failures that damaged the towns of Quines, Luján, San Francisco del Monte de Oro, and Leandro N. Alem in the piedmont of the Sierra de San Luis. In general, hazard studies employ geological-geomorphological and historical criteria to identify river channels and adjacent fluvial depositional or erosional surfaces that may be affected by extreme flooding events. Detailed maps of hazard zones are generated, providing essential

Detailed maps of hazard zones are generated, providing essential information on flooding in areas where fluvial systems are either ephemeral or where detailed historical accounts and time series of rainfall and riverine flow are not available. Geological and geomorphological observations may help to bridge the gap between instrumental data, historical information and geological/geomorphological archives. This study relies on long-term records in depositional archives involving several 103 years, but also decadal-scale measurements. For example, a statistical study of daily rainfall data from the National Meteorological Service station in the San Luis city airport was carried out. This station has the longest daily data series (70 years of measurements), which enabled evaluating the exceptional nature of the storm and calculate its return period. Rainfall, humidity, temperature, and wind data from stations with shorter time series and close to the study area were analyzed to assess the climatic conditions prior to the storm, its intensity, and trajectory. Furthermore, to better characterize this torrential rainfall event and its impact, the morphometry of the basins was determined, geomorphological mapping of the riverbeds in the foothills and plains was carried out on different timescales, the main fluvial and alluvial depositional characteristics were defined, and their evolution was analyzed using satellite images from different dates together with orthophotos and digital elevation models (DEM) that were created from aerial photographs taken in 1968. Twenty-one radiocarbon (14C) and optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dates were obtained from ten stratigraphic profiles surveyed in the range and the piedmont areas. These dates provide the first numerical ages and characterization of the lithofacies, allowing for a correlation of the sedimentary sequences of both environments and providing information on their evolution from the late Pleistocene to the present day. The results indicate that 2015 storm was an extreme hydroclimatic event, with an estimated recurrence of more than 500 years. However, due to the inherent variability of the probabilistic models used and the lack of meteorological stations with long time series, it is difficult to unambiguously determine the recurrence of this phenomenon. My findings reveal that the magnitude and intensity of the 2015 storm is not significantly different from those with recurrence periods of 100 or 50 years. The combination of the storm's trajectory and rock types that are structurally and compositionally prone to generating mass movements resulted in approximately 1000 debris-flow initiation points, which increased the risk of flooding. Additionally, despite their small surface area basins in the Sierra de San Luis have very steep slopes and channel systems, especially in the west. In contrast, rivers originating from the gently sloping eastern slopes constitute larger surface areas basins and low-gradient rivers that increase in gradient as they descend at the mountain front. The hazard on the western slopes of the Sierra de San Luis is often associated with torrential rainfall due to short concentration times (1 to 2 hours), steep channels, and different types of mass-removal phenomena. The threat to larger basins is linked to their size and capacity to receive and channelize rainfall, as well as hillslope instability near the outlets. In the foothills, the rivers shape their path between alluvial and aeolian depositional sequences. In turn, these deposits are in a highly dynamic environment because they are susceptible to renewed flooding and erosion during intense rainfall and runoff, as the channel widens its banks, carries blocks and trees, reoccupies palaeochannels, and deposits new sediment. Alluvial depositional systems in semi-arid climates, including fans and rivers, are typically ephemeral or have intermittent flows. This results in high and sudden discharges during the rainy season, while remaining inactive for the remainder of the year. As a result, the fluvial system exhibits a marked seasonality. If years or even decades pass by without floods, the collective memory of the population will not reflect sudden hydro-meteorological events, and endangered riverbanks and floodplains may be colonized and extensive infrastructure be developed without an appropriate hazard assessment. It is important to consider the potential consequences of such fast, very often unorganized occupation. The inclusion of short geological timescales in defining the magnitude and frequency of fluvial-alluvial processes triggered by intense or prolonged storms is therefore a fundamental step in designing land-use and emergency-action plans to mitigate risks and to reduce vulnerability of population living in close vicinity to high-elevation sectors.

