A parallelization strategy for the time efficient analysis of thousands of LC/MS runs in high-performance computing environment
Combining robust proteomics instrumentation with (e.g., timsTOF Pro and the Evosep One system, respectively) enabled mapping the proteomes of 1000s of samples. Fragpipe is one of the few computational protein identification and quantification frameworks that allows for the time-efficient analysis of such large data sets. However, it requires large amounts of computational power and data storage space that leave even state-of-the-art workstations underpowered when it comes to the analysis of proteomics data sets with 1000s of LC mass spectrometry runs. To address this issue, we developed and optimized a Fragpipe-based analysis strategy for a high-performance computing environment and analyzed 3348 plasma samples (6.4 TB) that were longitudinally collected from hospitalized COVID-19 patients under the auspice of the Immunophenotyping Assessment in a COVID-19 Cohort (IMPACC) study. Our parallelization strategy reduced the total runtime by similar to 90% from 116 (theoretical) days to just 9 days in the high-performance computing environment. All code is open-source and can be deployed in any Simple Linux Utility for Resource Management (SLURM) high-performance computing environment, enabling the analysis of large-scale highthroughput proteomics studies.
|Patrick van Zalm, Arthur Viodé, Kinga Smolen, Benoit Fatou, Arash Nemati Hayati, Christoph N. SchlaffnerORCiD, Ofer Levy, Judith Steen, Hanno SteenORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jproteome.2c00278
|1535-3893
|1535-3907
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36201825
|Journal of proteome research
|American Chemical Society
|Washington, DC
|Article
|English
|2022/10/06
|2022
|2024/11/08
|Fragpipe; HPC; SLURM; parallelization; proteomics; timsTOF
|21
|11
|5
|2810
|2814
|United States National Institutes of Health [U19 AI118608-01A1,; 5R01AI135803-03, 5U19 AI128910-04, 4U19AI090023-11, 4U19AI118610-06,; R01AI145835-01A1S1, 5U19AI062629-17, 5U19AI057229-17, 5U19AI125357-05,; 5U19AI128913-03, 3U19AI077439-13, 5U54AI142766-03, 5R01AI104870-07,; 3U19AI089992-09]; Boston Children's Hospital Department of Pediatrics;; Boston Investment Council; Barry family
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert