SSM-based electrophysiology, a label-free real-time method reveals sugar binding & transport events in SGLT1

  • Here, we present a solid-supported membrane (SSM)-based electrophysiological approach to study sugar binding and Na+/glucose cotransport by SGLT1 in membrane vesicles. SSM-based electrophysiology delivers a cumulative real-time current readout from numerous SGLT1 proteins simultaneously using a gold-coated sensor chip. In contrast to conventional techniques, which mainly operate with voltage steps, currents are triggered by sugar or sodium addition. Sugar concentration jumps in the presence of sodium lead to transport currents between 5 and 10 nA. Remarkably, in the absence of sodium (i.e. no transport), we observed fast pre-steady-state (PSS) currents with time constants between 3 and 10 ms. These PSS currents mainly originate from sugar binding. Sodium binding does not induce PSS currents. Due to high time resolution, PSS currents were distinguished from transport and eventually correlated with conformational transitions within the sugar translocation pathway. In addition, we analyzed the impact of driving forces on transportHere, we present a solid-supported membrane (SSM)-based electrophysiological approach to study sugar binding and Na+/glucose cotransport by SGLT1 in membrane vesicles. SSM-based electrophysiology delivers a cumulative real-time current readout from numerous SGLT1 proteins simultaneously using a gold-coated sensor chip. In contrast to conventional techniques, which mainly operate with voltage steps, currents are triggered by sugar or sodium addition. Sugar concentration jumps in the presence of sodium lead to transport currents between 5 and 10 nA. Remarkably, in the absence of sodium (i.e. no transport), we observed fast pre-steady-state (PSS) currents with time constants between 3 and 10 ms. These PSS currents mainly originate from sugar binding. Sodium binding does not induce PSS currents. Due to high time resolution, PSS currents were distinguished from transport and eventually correlated with conformational transitions within the sugar translocation pathway. In addition, we analyzed the impact of driving forces on transport and binding currents, showing that membrane voltage and sodium concentration gradients lead to an increased transport rate without affecting sugar binding kinetics. We also compared Na+/sugar efflux with physiologically relevant influx and found similar transport rates, but lower affinity in efflux mode. SSM-based electrophysiology is a powerful technique, which overcomes bottlenecks for transport measurements observed in other techniques such as the requirement of labels or the lack of real-time data. Rapid solution exchange enables the observation of substrate-induced electrogenic events like conformational transitions, opening novel perspectives for in-depth functional studies of SGLT1 and other transporters.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Andre BazzoneORCiD, Alexander Körner, Melanie Meincke, Manan Bhatt, Srujan DondapatiORCiD, Maria BarthmesGND, Stefan KubickORCiD, Niels FertigGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bios.2021.113763
ISSN:0956-5663
ISSN:1873-4235
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34768066
Title of parent work (English):Biosensors and bioelectronics : the principal international journal devoted to research, design development and application of biosensors and bioelectronics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/15
Tag:(SURFER)-R-2; Pre steady-state (PSS) current; Sodium/glucose cotransporter 1 (SGLT1); Solid supported membrane (SSM)-based electrophysiology; Transport assay
Volume:197
Article number:113763
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

