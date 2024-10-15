SSM-based electrophysiology, a label-free real-time method reveals sugar binding & transport events in SGLT1

Here, we present a solid-supported membrane (SSM)-based electrophysiological approach to study sugar binding and Na+/glucose cotransport by SGLT1 in membrane vesicles. SSM-based electrophysiology delivers a cumulative real-time current readout from numerous SGLT1 proteins simultaneously using a gold-coated sensor chip. In contrast to conventional techniques, which mainly operate with voltage steps, currents are triggered by sugar or sodium addition. Sugar concentration jumps in the presence of sodium lead to transport currents between 5 and 10 nA. Remarkably, in the absence of sodium (i.e. no transport), we observed fast pre-steady-state (PSS) currents with time constants between 3 and 10 ms. These PSS currents mainly originate from sugar binding. Sodium binding does not induce PSS currents. Due to high time resolution, PSS currents were distinguished from transport and eventually correlated with conformational transitions within the sugar translocation pathway. In addition, we analyzed the impact of driving forces on transport

Here, we present a solid-supported membrane (SSM)-based electrophysiological approach to study sugar binding and Na+/glucose cotransport by SGLT1 in membrane vesicles. SSM-based electrophysiology delivers a cumulative real-time current readout from numerous SGLT1 proteins simultaneously using a gold-coated sensor chip. In contrast to conventional techniques, which mainly operate with voltage steps, currents are triggered by sugar or sodium addition. Sugar concentration jumps in the presence of sodium lead to transport currents between 5 and 10 nA. Remarkably, in the absence of sodium (i.e. no transport), we observed fast pre-steady-state (PSS) currents with time constants between 3 and 10 ms. These PSS currents mainly originate from sugar binding. Sodium binding does not induce PSS currents. Due to high time resolution, PSS currents were distinguished from transport and eventually correlated with conformational transitions within the sugar translocation pathway. In addition, we analyzed the impact of driving forces on transport and binding currents, showing that membrane voltage and sodium concentration gradients lead to an increased transport rate without affecting sugar binding kinetics. We also compared Na+/sugar efflux with physiologically relevant influx and found similar transport rates, but lower affinity in efflux mode. SSM-based electrophysiology is a powerful technique, which overcomes bottlenecks for transport measurements observed in other techniques such as the requirement of labels or the lack of real-time data. Rapid solution exchange enables the observation of substrate-induced electrogenic events like conformational transitions, opening novel perspectives for in-depth functional studies of SGLT1 and other transporters.

