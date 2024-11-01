Schließen

2D/3D perovskite engineering eliminates interfacial recombination losses in hybrid perovskite solar cells

  • Interface engineering and design is paramount in the optimization of a multilayer device stack. This stands true for multi-dimensional (2D/3D) perovskite-based solar cells, in which high efficiency can be combined with promising device durability. However, the complex function of the 2D/3D device interfaces remains vague. Here, we provide the exact knowledge on the interface energetics and demonstrate that the 2D/3D perovskite interface forms a p-n junction that is capable of reducing the electron density at the hole transport layer interface and ultimately suppresses interfacial recombination. As a consequence, we demonstrate photovoltaic devices with an enhanced fill factor (FF) and open-circuit voltage (V-OC) of 1.19 V, which approaches the potential internal quasi-Fermi level splitting (QFLS) voltage of the perovskite absorber, nullifying the interfacial losses. We thus identify the essential parameters and energetic alignment scenario required for 2D/3D perovskite systems to surpass the current limitations of hybrid perovskiteInterface engineering and design is paramount in the optimization of a multilayer device stack. This stands true for multi-dimensional (2D/3D) perovskite-based solar cells, in which high efficiency can be combined with promising device durability. However, the complex function of the 2D/3D device interfaces remains vague. Here, we provide the exact knowledge on the interface energetics and demonstrate that the 2D/3D perovskite interface forms a p-n junction that is capable of reducing the electron density at the hole transport layer interface and ultimately suppresses interfacial recombination. As a consequence, we demonstrate photovoltaic devices with an enhanced fill factor (FF) and open-circuit voltage (V-OC) of 1.19 V, which approaches the potential internal quasi-Fermi level splitting (QFLS) voltage of the perovskite absorber, nullifying the interfacial losses. We thus identify the essential parameters and energetic alignment scenario required for 2D/3D perovskite systems to surpass the current limitations of hybrid perovskite solar cell performances.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Albertus A. Sutanto, Pietro CaprioglioORCiDGND, Nikita Drigo, Yvonne J. Hofstetter, Ines Garcia-Benito, Valentin I. E. Queloz, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Mohammad Khaja Nazeeruddin, Martin StolterfohtORCiDGND, Yana Vaynzof, Giulia Grancini
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chempr.2021.04.002
ISSN:2451-9308
ISSN:2451-9294
Title of parent work (English):Chem
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge, MA
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/01
Volume:7
Issue:7
Number of pages:14
First page:1903
Last Page:1916
Funding institution:Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) through Synergia Grant EPISODESwiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) [CRSII5_171000]; European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program (ERC) [714067]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP 2196, 424216076]; European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grant 2018 under the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program [802862]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG)European Commission [423749265, 03EE1017C-SPP 2196]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

