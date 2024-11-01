2D/3D perovskite engineering eliminates interfacial recombination losses in hybrid perovskite solar cells

Albertus A. Sutanto, Pietro Caprioglio, Nikita Drigo, Yvonne J. Hofstetter, Ines Garcia-Benito, Valentin I. E. Queloz, Dieter Neher, Mohammad Khaja Nazeeruddin, Martin Stolterfoht, Yana Vaynzof, Giulia Grancini
- Interface engineering and design is paramount in the optimization of a multilayer device stack. This stands true for multi-dimensional (2D/3D) perovskite-based solar cells, in which high efficiency can be combined with promising device durability. However, the complex function of the 2D/3D device interfaces remains vague. Here, we provide the exact knowledge on the interface energetics and demonstrate that the 2D/3D perovskite interface forms a p-n junction that is capable of reducing the electron density at the hole transport layer interface and ultimately suppresses interfacial recombination. As a consequence, we demonstrate photovoltaic devices with an enhanced fill factor (FF) and open-circuit voltage (V-OC) of 1.19 V, which approaches the potential internal quasi-Fermi level splitting (QFLS) voltage of the perovskite absorber, nullifying the interfacial losses. We thus identify the essential parameters and energetic alignment scenario required for 2D/3D perovskite systems to surpass the current limitations of hybrid perovskiteInterface engineering and design is paramount in the optimization of a multilayer device stack. This stands true for multi-dimensional (2D/3D) perovskite-based solar cells, in which high efficiency can be combined with promising device durability. However, the complex function of the 2D/3D device interfaces remains vague. Here, we provide the exact knowledge on the interface energetics and demonstrate that the 2D/3D perovskite interface forms a p-n junction that is capable of reducing the electron density at the hole transport layer interface and ultimately suppresses interfacial recombination. As a consequence, we demonstrate photovoltaic devices with an enhanced fill factor (FF) and open-circuit voltage (V-OC) of 1.19 V, which approaches the potential internal quasi-Fermi level splitting (QFLS) voltage of the perovskite absorber, nullifying the interfacial losses. We thus identify the essential parameters and energetic alignment scenario required for 2D/3D perovskite systems to surpass the current limitations of hybrid perovskite solar cell performances.…
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chempr.2021.04.002
2451-9308
2451-9294
Chem
Cell Press
Cambridge, MA
Article
English
2021/05/05
2021
2024/11/01
7
7
14
1903
1916
