Federated Random Forests can improve local performance of predictive models for various healthcare applications

  Motivation: Limited data access has hindered the field of precision medicine from exploring its full potential, e.g. concerning machine learning and privacy and data protection rules. Our study evaluates the efficacy of federated Random Forests (FRF) models, focusing particularly on the heterogeneity within and between datasets. We addressed three common challenges: (i) number of parties, (ii) sizes of datasets and (iii) imbalanced phenotypes, evaluated on five biomedical datasets. Results: The FRF outperformed the average local models and performed comparably to the data-centralized models trained on the entire data. With an increasing number of models and decreasing dataset size, the performance of local models decreases drastically. The FRF, however, do not decrease significantly. When combining datasets of different sizes, the FRF vastly improve compared to the average local models. We demonstrate that the FRF remain more robust and outperform the local models by analyzing different class-imbalances. Our results support that FRF overcome boundaries of clinical research and enables collaborations across institutes without violating privacy or legal regulations. Clinicians benefit from a vast collection of unbiased data aggregated from different geographic locations, demographics and other varying factors. They can build more generalizable models to make better clinical decisions, which will have relevance, especially for patients in rural areas and rare or geographically uncommon diseases, enabling personalized treatment. In combination with secure multi-party computation, federated learning has the power to revolutionize clinical practice by increasing the accuracy and robustness of healthcare AI and thus paving the way for precision medicine. Availability and implementation: The implementation of the federated random forests can be found at https://fea turecloud.ai/.

Author details:Anne-Christin HauschildORCiD, Marta LemanczykORCiD, Julian Matschinske, Tobias FrischORCiD, Olga ZolotarevaORCiD, Andreas Holzinger, Jan BaumbachORCiD, Dominik HeiderORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/bioinformatics/btac065
ISSN:1367-4803
ISSN:1367-4811
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35139148
Title of parent work (English):Bioinformatics
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/09
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/11
Volume:38
Issue:8
Article number:btac065
Number of pages:9
First page:2278
Last Page:2286
Funding institution:European Union's Horizon2020 research and innovation programme [826078];; H2020 Societal Challenges Programme [826078] Funding Source: H2020; Societal Challenges Programme
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

