Wafer-sized WS2 monolayer deposition by sputtering

Michelle Marie S. Villamayor, Sajid Husain, Reinier Oropesa-Nuñez, Fredrik O. L. Johansson, Rebecka Lindblad, Pedro Lourenço, Romain Bernard, Nadine Witkowski, Geoffroy Prévot, Nomi Sorgenfrei, Erika Giangrisostomi, Alexander Föhlisch, Peter Svedlindh, Andreas Lindblad, Tomas Nyberg
- We demonstrate that tungsten disulphide (WS2) with thicknesses ranging from monolayer (ML) to several monolayers can be grown on SiO2/Si, Si, and Al2O3 by pulsed direct current-sputtering.
The presence of high quality monolayer and multilayered WS2 on the substrates is confirmed by Raman spectroscopy since the peak separations between the A(1g)-E-2g and A(1g)-2LA vibration modes exhibit a gradual increase depending on the number of layers. X-ray diffraction confirms a textured (001) growth of WS2 films.
The surface roughness measured with atomic force microscopy is between 1.5 and 3 angstrom for the ML films. The chemical composition WSx (x = 2.03 +/- 0.05) was determined from X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy.
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Michelle Marie S. Villamayor, Sajid HusainORCiD, Reinier Oropesa-Nuñez, Fredrik O. L. Johansson, Rebecka LindbladORCiD, Pedro Lourenço, Romain Bernard, Nadine Witkowski, Geoffroy Prévot, Nomi SorgenfreiORCiDGND, Erika Giangrisostomi, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, Peter Svedlindh, Andreas LindbladORCiD, Tomas Nyberg
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1039/d1nr08375a
|ISSN:
|2040-3372
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35297938
|Title of parent work (English):
|Nanoscale
|Publisher:
|RSC Publ.
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/03/14
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/10/11
|Volume:
|14
|Issue:
|17
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|6331
|Last Page:
|6338
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
