Schließen

Comment on "Models predict planned phosphorus load reduction will make Lake Erie more toxic"

  • Hellweger et al. (Reports, 27 May 2022, pp. 1001) predict that phosphorus limitation will increase concentrations of cyanobacterial toxins in lakes. However, several molecular, physiological, and ecological mechanisms assumed in their models are poorly supported or contradicted by other studies. We conclude that their take-home message that phosphorus load reduction will make Lake Erie more toxic is seriously flawed.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jef HuismanORCiD, Elke DittmannORCiDGND, Jutta Fastner, J. Merijn Schuurmans, J. Thad Scott, Dedmer B. Van de Waal, Petra M. Visser, Martin WelkerORCiD, Ingrid Chorus
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/science.add9959
ISSN:0036-8075
ISSN:1095-9203
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36356131
Title of parent work (English):Science
Publisher:American Association for the Advancement of Science
Place of publishing:Washington, DC
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/11
Volume:378
Issue:6620
Article number:eadd9959
Number of pages:2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.