Effects of an omega-3 supplemented, high-protein diet in combination with vibration and resistance exercise on muscle power and inflammation in old adults: a pilot randomized controlled trial
- Background: Inflammaging is considered to drive loss of muscle function. Omega-3 fatty acids exhibit anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, we examined the effects of eight weeks of vibration and home-based resistance exercise combined with a whey-enriched, omega-3-supplemented diet on muscle power, inflammation and muscle biomarkers in community-dwelling old adults. Methods: Participants were randomized to either exercise (3x/week, n = 20), exercise + high-protein diet (1.2-1.5 g/kg, n = 20), or exercise + high-protein and omega-3-enriched diet (2.2 g/day, n = 21). Muscle power (watt/m(2)) and chair rise test (CRT) time (s) were assessed via CRT measured with mechanography. Furthermore, leg strength (kg/m(2)) and fasting concentrations of inflammatory (interleukin (IL-) 6, IL-10, high-mobility group box-1 (HMGB-1)) and muscle biomarkers (insulin-like growth factor (IGF-) 1, IGF-binding protein-3, myostatin) were assessed. Results: Sixty-one participants (70.6 +/- 4.7 years; 47% men) completed the study. According toBackground: Inflammaging is considered to drive loss of muscle function. Omega-3 fatty acids exhibit anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, we examined the effects of eight weeks of vibration and home-based resistance exercise combined with a whey-enriched, omega-3-supplemented diet on muscle power, inflammation and muscle biomarkers in community-dwelling old adults. Methods: Participants were randomized to either exercise (3x/week, n = 20), exercise + high-protein diet (1.2-1.5 g/kg, n = 20), or exercise + high-protein and omega-3-enriched diet (2.2 g/day, n = 21). Muscle power (watt/m(2)) and chair rise test (CRT) time (s) were assessed via CRT measured with mechanography. Furthermore, leg strength (kg/m(2)) and fasting concentrations of inflammatory (interleukin (IL-) 6, IL-10, high-mobility group box-1 (HMGB-1)) and muscle biomarkers (insulin-like growth factor (IGF-) 1, IGF-binding protein-3, myostatin) were assessed. Results: Sixty-one participants (70.6 +/- 4.7 years; 47% men) completed the study. According to generalized linear mixed models, a high-protein diet improved leg strength and CRT time. Only IGF-1 increased with additional omega-3. Sex-specific analyses revealed that muscle power, IL-6, IL-6/IL-10 ratio, and HMGB-1 improved significantly in the male high-protein, omega-3-enriched group only. Conclusion: Vibration and home-based resistance exercise combined with a high-protein, omega-3-enriched diet increased muscle power and reduced inflammation in old men, but not in old women. While muscle biomarkers remained unchanged, a high-protein diet combined with exercise improved leg strength and CRT time.…
|Ulrike HaßORCiDGND, Bastian KochlikORCiD, Catrin HerpichORCiDGND, Stefan Rudloff, Kristina NormanORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14204274
|2072-6643
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36296958
|Nutrients
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2022/10/13
|2022
|2024/10/11
|chair rise test; healthy aging; high protein; inflammaging; mechanography; muscle power; omega-3; whole body vibration
|14
|20
|4274
|12
|German Society for Nutritional Medicine (DGEM), "DGEM research grant; 2020"
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International