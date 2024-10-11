Schließen

Optimizing fouling resistance of poly(sulfabetaine)s through backbone and charge separation

  • The three dominating polyzwitterion families, polyphosphatidylcholines, polycarboxybetaines, and polysulfobetaines, all of which provide high fouling resistance, have been complemented by a fourth one recently, the so-called polysulfabetaines that combine ammonium with sulfate moieties. To elucidate the relationship between their structure and antifouling potential, coatings of a set of systematically varied poly(sulfabetaine methacrylate)s are investigated. In particular, the effects of the spacer groups, either separating the zwitterionic units from the polymer backbone, or the cationic from the anionic charges, are explored, studying the resistance against non-specific protein adsorption and the accumulation of single species of marine biofouling organisms. All polysulfabetaines are at least as effective, or even more potent than the structurally closely related standard poly(sulfobetaine methacrylate). Their resistance against proteins and fouling organisms can be tuned via the betaine-to-backbone spacer. Overall, theThe three dominating polyzwitterion families, polyphosphatidylcholines, polycarboxybetaines, and polysulfobetaines, all of which provide high fouling resistance, have been complemented by a fourth one recently, the so-called polysulfabetaines that combine ammonium with sulfate moieties. To elucidate the relationship between their structure and antifouling potential, coatings of a set of systematically varied poly(sulfabetaine methacrylate)s are investigated. In particular, the effects of the spacer groups, either separating the zwitterionic units from the polymer backbone, or the cationic from the anionic charges, are explored, studying the resistance against non-specific protein adsorption and the accumulation of single species of marine biofouling organisms. All polysulfabetaines are at least as effective, or even more potent than the structurally closely related standard poly(sulfobetaine methacrylate). Their resistance against proteins and fouling organisms can be tuned via the betaine-to-backbone spacer. Overall, the polysulfabetaine coatings with the shorter ethylene spacer show higher resistance against non-specific adsorption of proteins, in particular of lysozyme, or against colonization by diatoms. This may result from the higher steric constraints of the polymer attached zwitterions, favoring particularly advantageous conformations. Moreover, a shorter spacer between the oppositely charged ionic groups of the zwitterionic moiety reduces the settlement of cyprid larvae more effectively.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jana F. Karthäuser, Julian KocORCiD, Eric SchönemannGND, Robin WankaORCiD, Nick AldredORCiD, Anthony S. ClareORCiD, Axel RosenhahnORCiDGND, André LaschewskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/admi.202200677
ISSN:2196-7350
Title of parent work (English):Advanced materials interfaces
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/20
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/11
Tag:fouling-release; marine biofouling; methacrylate; polysulfabetaine; spacer effects; zwitterion
Volume:9
Issue:33
Article number:2200677
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [LA 611/14, RO 2524/4]; Office of; Naval Research (ONR) [N0014-20-12244, N00014-16-1-2988,; N00014-16-1-3125]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.