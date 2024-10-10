Single-cell measurements and modelling reveal substantial organic carbon acquisition by Prochlorococcus

Zhen Wu, Dikla Aharonovich, Dalit Roth-Rosenberg, Osnat Weissberg, Tal Luzzatto-Knaan, Angela Vogts, Luca Zoccarato, Falk Eigemann, Hans-Peter Grossart, Maren Voss, Michael J. Follows, Daniel Sher
- Marine phytoplankton are responsible for about half of the photosynthesis on Earth. Many are mixotrophs, combining photosynthesis with heterotrophic assimilation of organic carbon, but the relative contribution of these two lifestyles is unclear.
Here single-cell measurements reveal that Prochlorococcus at the base of the photic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea obtain only similar to 20% of carbon required for growth by photosynthesis.
This is supported by laboratory-calibrated calculations based on photo-physiology parameters and compared with in situ growth rates.
Agent-based simulations show that mixotrophic cells could grow tens of metres deeper than obligate photo-autotrophs, deepening the nutricline by similar to 20 m.
Time series from the North Atlantic and North Pacific indicate that, during thermal stratification, on average 8-10% of the Prochlorococcus cells live without enough light to sustain obligate photo-autotrophic populations.
Together, these results suggest that mixotrophy underpins the ecologicalMarine phytoplankton are responsible for about half of the photosynthesis on Earth. Many are mixotrophs, combining photosynthesis with heterotrophic assimilation of organic carbon, but the relative contribution of these two lifestyles is unclear.
Here single-cell measurements reveal that Prochlorococcus at the base of the photic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea obtain only similar to 20% of carbon required for growth by photosynthesis.
This is supported by laboratory-calibrated calculations based on photo-physiology parameters and compared with in situ growth rates.
Agent-based simulations show that mixotrophic cells could grow tens of metres deeper than obligate photo-autotrophs, deepening the nutricline by similar to 20 m.
Time series from the North Atlantic and North Pacific indicate that, during thermal stratification, on average 8-10% of the Prochlorococcus cells live without enough light to sustain obligate photo-autotrophic populations.
Together, these results suggest that mixotrophy underpins the ecological success of a large fraction of the global Prochlorococcus population and its collective genetic diversity.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Zhen WuORCiD, Dikla Aharonovich, Dalit Roth-Rosenberg, Osnat Weissberg, Tal Luzzatto-Knaan, Angela Vogts, Luca ZoccaratoORCiD, Falk Eigemann, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Maren Voss, Michael J. Follows, Daniel Sher
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41564-022-01250-5
|ISSN:
|2058-5276
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36329198
|Title of parent work (English):
|Nature microbiology
|Publisher:
|Nature Publishing Group
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/11/03
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/10/10
|Volume:
|7
|Issue:
|12
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|2068
|Last Page:
|2077+6
|Funding institution:
|Human Frontiers Science Program [RGP0020/2016]; Israel Science; Foundation [1786/20]; NSF-BSF program in Oceanography (NSFOCE-BSF); [1635070/2016532]; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research; (BMBF) [03F0626A]; Simons Foundation through the Simons Collaboration on; Ocean Processes and Ecology [SCOPE 329108]; Simons Collaboration for; Computational BIOgeochemical Modeling of marine EcosystemS [CBIOMES; 549931]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access