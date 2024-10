Simulations of binary neutron star mergers with the BAM code: The role of neutrinos, spin and dark matter

The detection of the blue kilonova AT2017gfo and of the short gamma ray burst GRB170817A, associated to the same binary neutron star merger that generated the gravitational wave signal GW170817, heralded a new era in the field of multimessenger astrophysics. But together with this wealth of new data, came the need for more accurate and detailed models. On one hand, during the last orbits of the inspiral, gravity and velocities are too intense to perform any approximation, and the full Einstein Field Equations have to be solved numerically. On the other hand, the extreme density of neutron stars, requires a detailed modelling of both strong and weak nuclear interactions. The BAM code has proven, in the last decade, to handle the gravitational interaction very accurately, giving a great contribution in the modelling of gravitational waveform emitted by compact objects mergers. However, its microphysics description was limited, making it not suitable for an accurate description of the ejecta and postmerger phase. In this thesis we

The detection of the blue kilonova AT2017gfo and of the short gamma ray burst GRB170817A, associated to the same binary neutron star merger that generated the gravitational wave signal GW170817, heralded a new era in the field of multimessenger astrophysics. But together with this wealth of new data, came the need for more accurate and detailed models. On one hand, during the last orbits of the inspiral, gravity and velocities are too intense to perform any approximation, and the full Einstein Field Equations have to be solved numerically. On the other hand, the extreme density of neutron stars, requires a detailed modelling of both strong and weak nuclear interactions. The BAM code has proven, in the last decade, to handle the gravitational interaction very accurately, giving a great contribution in the modelling of gravitational waveform emitted by compact objects mergers. However, its microphysics description was limited, making it not suitable for an accurate description of the ejecta and postmerger phase. In this thesis we outline the recent developments in the BAM code to include strong and weak nuclear interactions, with a particular focus on the implementation of a first order multipolar radiation transport for neutrinos. We also describe the recently implemented infrastructure that allows us to use BAM data as an input for the Skynet and POSSIS codes for the computation of nucleosynthesis yields and kilonova lightcurves, respectively. In the second part of the thesis we discuss the results of simulations of binary neutron stars with intrinsic spin and of neutron stars with a dark matter core. Both features producing in principle a detectable effect on the gravitational signal, other than affecting the final fate of the remnant and, hence, the electromagnetic counterpart. Finally, we discuss the implementation and test of hydrodynamics with an advanced HLLC Riemann solver, and the possibilities for new code improvements.

