Generalized diffusion and random search processes
- We consider a one-dimensional Brownian search in the presence of trapping. The diffusion equation of the particle is represented by a memory kernel that enters the general waiting time probability density function. We find the general form of the first arrival time density, search reliability and efficiency and analyze several special cases of the memory kernel. We also analyze the Levy search in the presence of trapping in cases of single and multiple targets, as well as combined Levy-Brownian search strategies in case of a single target. The presented results are general and could be of interest for further investigation of different optimal search strategies, as well as in the animal foraging or spreading of contamination particles in the environment.
|Tian Zhou, Pece TrajanovskiORCiD, Pengbo Xu, Weihua Deng, Trifce SandevORCiDGND, Ljupco Kocarev
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1742-5468/ac841e
|1742-5468
|Journal of statistical mechanics: theory and experiment
|IOP Publ.
|Bristol
|Article
|English
|2022/09/12
|2022
|2024/10/10
|Brownian motion; diffusion; stochastic processes; stochastic search
|2022
|9
|093201
|30
|bilateral Macedonian-Chinese research project under the; intergovernmental Macedonian-Chinese agreement [20-6333, 6-13]; German; Science Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/12-1]; Alexander von Humboldt; Foundation; Outstanding Graduates Student Project of Gansu Education; Department [2022CXZX-051]; National Natural Science Foundation of China; [12071195]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International