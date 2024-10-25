Organizational learning from negotiations
Organisationales Lernen aus Verhandlungen
- Negotiations are central in business activities, significantly influencing business success and societal welfare. Effectively managing negotiations is paramount for companies since it aids in resolving distributional conflicts, ensuring growth, and fostering relationships with partners and stakeholders. However, the practical application of negotiation research has often posed a challenge due to the gap between acquiring knowledge and applying it in real-world settings. This disconnect isn't a reflection of the negotiators' abilities but rather an indication of the inherent complexity of applying theoretical knowledge in diverse, real-world negotiation contexts. This dissertation addresses this vital concern and presents a comprehensive approach to enhance the negotiation capabilities of companies through organizational learning and presents an innovative solution: a level-by-level escalation plan consisting of three distinct interventions. To validate these escalation levels, the dissertation employs a mixed-methods approachNegotiations are central in business activities, significantly influencing business success and societal welfare. Effectively managing negotiations is paramount for companies since it aids in resolving distributional conflicts, ensuring growth, and fostering relationships with partners and stakeholders. However, the practical application of negotiation research has often posed a challenge due to the gap between acquiring knowledge and applying it in real-world settings. This disconnect isn't a reflection of the negotiators' abilities but rather an indication of the inherent complexity of applying theoretical knowledge in diverse, real-world negotiation contexts. This dissertation addresses this vital concern and presents a comprehensive approach to enhance the negotiation capabilities of companies through organizational learning and presents an innovative solution: a level-by-level escalation plan consisting of three distinct interventions. To validate these escalation levels, the dissertation employs a mixed-methods approach involving two experiments with trained negotiation practitioners and a Delphi study with experts from academia and practice. The first level emphasizes the value of training for experienced negotiation practitioners: The effectiveness of training on experienced negotiators is underexplored, although training is known across disciplines as an important component of organizational learning. Therefore, the first study demonstrates that negotiation training enhances the negotiation performance of experienced negotiators as much as newcomers. Following the foundation established through training, the second level introduces negotiation controlling as a new organizational function for systematic learning from negotiations. This study demonstrates that the availability of quantitative metrics as information about past negotiation results as a benchmark for comparison in current negotiation situations leads to significantly better negotiation performance. The final level puts forward the development of a negotiation management tool, specifically a negotiation controlling dashboard, extending the learning framework to the management level. This tool offers a panoramic view of negotiation processes and outcomes, thereby enabling more strategic negotiation management. The results of this dissertation, a blend of qualitative and quantitative data, produce a comprehensive understanding of the strategies required to bridge the knowledge-practice divide in negotiations effectively. Collectively implemented, these three escalation levels could lead to the formation of a robust, interdependent learning system, integrating individual negotiation skills and significantly enhancing a company's negotiation capabilities.…
- Verhandlungen sind von zentraler Bedeutung für die Unternehmenstätigkeit und haben einen erheblichen Einfluss auf den Geschäftserfolg und das gesellschaftliche Wohlergehen. Ein effizientes Verhandlungsmanagement ist für Unternehmen von größter Bedeutung, da es dazu beiträgt, Verteilungskonflikte zu lösen, Wachstum zu sichern und Beziehungen zu Partnern und Interessengruppen zu pflegen. Die praktische Anwendung der Verhandlungsforschung stellt jedoch häufig eine Herausforderung dar, da eine Kluft zwischen dem Erwerb von Wissen und dessen Anwendung in der realen Welt besteht. Diese Diskrepanz spiegelt nicht die Fähigkeiten der Verhandlungsführer wider, sondern ist vielmehr ein Hinweis auf die inhärente Komplexität der Anwendung von theoretischem Wissen in unterschiedlichen, realen Verhandlungskontexten. Die vorliegende Dissertation befasst sich mit diesem wichtigen Thema und stellt einen umfassenden Ansatz vor, um die Verhandlungsfähigkeiten von Unternehmen durch organisatorisches Lernen zu verbessern, und präsentiert eine innovativeVerhandlungen sind von zentraler Bedeutung für die Unternehmenstätigkeit und haben einen erheblichen Einfluss auf den Geschäftserfolg und das gesellschaftliche Wohlergehen. Ein effizientes Verhandlungsmanagement ist für Unternehmen von größter Bedeutung, da es dazu beiträgt, Verteilungskonflikte zu lösen, Wachstum zu sichern und Beziehungen zu Partnern und Interessengruppen zu pflegen. Die praktische Anwendung der Verhandlungsforschung stellt jedoch häufig eine Herausforderung dar, da eine Kluft zwischen dem Erwerb von Wissen und dessen Anwendung in der realen Welt besteht. Diese Diskrepanz spiegelt nicht die Fähigkeiten der Verhandlungsführer wider, sondern ist vielmehr ein Hinweis auf die inhärente Komplexität der Anwendung von theoretischem Wissen in unterschiedlichen, realen Verhandlungskontexten. Die vorliegende Dissertation befasst sich mit diesem wichtigen Thema und stellt einen umfassenden Ansatz vor, um die Verhandlungsfähigkeiten von Unternehmen durch organisatorisches Lernen zu verbessern, und präsentiert eine innovative Lösung: einen stufenweisen Eskalationsplan, der aus drei verschiedenen Interventionen besteht. Um diese Eskalationsstufen zu validieren, wird ein Mixed-Methods Ansatz angewandt, der zwei Experimente mit trainierten Verhandlungspraktikern und eine Delphi-Studie mit Experten aus Wissenschaft und Praxis umfasst. Das erste Eskalationslevel unterstreicht den Wert eines Trainings für erfahrene Verhandlungsexperten: Die Wirksamkeit von Training für erfahrene Verhandler ist noch wenig erforscht, obwohl Training in verschiedenen Disziplinen als wichtige Komponente des organisatorischen Lernens bekannt ist. Daher zeigt die erste Studie, dass Verhandlungstraining die Verhandlungsleistung von erfahrenen Verhandlungsführern ebenso verbessert wie die von Novizen. Nach der durch das Training geschaffenen Grundlage wird auf dem zweiten Eskalationslevel das Verhandlungscontrolling als neue organisatorische Funktion für das systematische Lernen aus Verhandlungen eingeführt. Diese zweite Studie zeigt, dass die Verfügbarkeit von quantitativen Kennzahlen als Informationen über vergangene Verhandlungsergebnisse als Vergleichsmaßstab in aktuellen Verhandlungssituationen zu einer deutlich besseren Verhandlungsleistung führt. Auf der letzten Ebene wird die Entwicklung eines Verhandlungsmanagement-Instruments vorgeschlagen, konkret eines Verhandlungs-controlling-Dashboards, das den Lernrahmen auf die Managementebene ausdehnt. Dieses Instrument bietet einen Panoramablick auf Verhandlungsprozesse und -ergebnisse und ermöglicht so ein strategischeres Verhandlungsmanagement. Die Ergebnisse dieser Dissertation, eine Mischung aus qualitativen und quantitativen Daten, liefern ein umfassendes Verständnis der Strategien, die erforderlich sind, um die Kluft zwischen Wissen und Praxis in Verhandlungen effektiv zu überbrücken. Werden diese drei Eskalationsstufen gemeinsam umgesetzt, könnte dies zur Schaffung eines robusten, interdependenten Lernsystems führen, das die individuellen Verhandlungsfähigkeiten integriert und die Verhandlungsfähigkeiten eines Unternehmens erheblich verbessert.…
|Author details:
|Magdalena KasbergerORCiD
|ISBN:
|978-3-339-14048-7
|ISSN:
|2365-7898
|Title of parent work (German):
|Schriftenreihe zum Verhaltensmanagement
|Publisher:
|Verlag Dr. Kovac
|Place of publishing:
|Hamburg
|Reviewer(s):
|Eric KearneyORCiDGND, Christoph RascheGND, Uta HerbstGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Uta Herbst, Christoph Rasche
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2024
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/09/18
|Release date:
|2024/10/25
|Tag:
|Controlling; Verhandlung; organisationales Lernen
controlling; negotiation; organizational learning
|Volume:
|28
|Number of pages:
|204
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|JEL classification:
|M Business Administration and Business Economics; Marketing; Accounting / M1 Business Administration
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz