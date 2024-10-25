Organizational learning from negotiations

Negotiations are central in business activities, significantly influencing business success and societal welfare. Effectively managing negotiations is paramount for companies since it aids in resolving distributional conflicts, ensuring growth, and fostering relationships with partners and stakeholders. However, the practical application of negotiation research has often posed a challenge due to the gap between acquiring knowledge and applying it in real-world settings. This disconnect isn't a reflection of the negotiators' abilities but rather an indication of the inherent complexity of applying theoretical knowledge in diverse, real-world negotiation contexts. This dissertation addresses this vital concern and presents a comprehensive approach to enhance the negotiation capabilities of companies through organizational learning and presents an innovative solution: a level-by-level escalation plan consisting of three distinct interventions. To validate these escalation levels, the dissertation employs a mixed-methods approach

Negotiations are central in business activities, significantly influencing business success and societal welfare. Effectively managing negotiations is paramount for companies since it aids in resolving distributional conflicts, ensuring growth, and fostering relationships with partners and stakeholders. However, the practical application of negotiation research has often posed a challenge due to the gap between acquiring knowledge and applying it in real-world settings. This disconnect isn't a reflection of the negotiators' abilities but rather an indication of the inherent complexity of applying theoretical knowledge in diverse, real-world negotiation contexts. This dissertation addresses this vital concern and presents a comprehensive approach to enhance the negotiation capabilities of companies through organizational learning and presents an innovative solution: a level-by-level escalation plan consisting of three distinct interventions. To validate these escalation levels, the dissertation employs a mixed-methods approach involving two experiments with trained negotiation practitioners and a Delphi study with experts from academia and practice. The first level emphasizes the value of training for experienced negotiation practitioners: The effectiveness of training on experienced negotiators is underexplored, although training is known across disciplines as an important component of organizational learning. Therefore, the first study demonstrates that negotiation training enhances the negotiation performance of experienced negotiators as much as newcomers. Following the foundation established through training, the second level introduces negotiation controlling as a new organizational function for systematic learning from negotiations. This study demonstrates that the availability of quantitative metrics as information about past negotiation results as a benchmark for comparison in current negotiation situations leads to significantly better negotiation performance. The final level puts forward the development of a negotiation management tool, specifically a negotiation controlling dashboard, extending the learning framework to the management level. This tool offers a panoramic view of negotiation processes and outcomes, thereby enabling more strategic negotiation management. The results of this dissertation, a blend of qualitative and quantitative data, produce a comprehensive understanding of the strategies required to bridge the knowledge-practice divide in negotiations effectively. Collectively implemented, these three escalation levels could lead to the formation of a robust, interdependent learning system, integrating individual negotiation skills and significantly enhancing a company's negotiation capabilities.

…