Exceeding 1.5°C global warming could trigger multiple climate tipping points

  • Climate tipping points occur when change in a part of the climate system becomes self-perpetuating beyond a warming threshold, leading to substantial Earth system impacts. Synthesizing paleoclimate, observational, and model-based studies, we provide a revised shortlist of global "core" tipping elements and regional "impact" tipping elements and their temperature thresholds. Current global warming of similar to 1.1 degrees C above preindustrial temperatures already lies within the lower end of some tipping point uncertainty ranges. Several tipping points may be triggered in the Paris Agreement range of 1.5 to <2 degrees C global warming, with many more likely at the 2 to 3 degrees C of warming expected on current policy trajectories. This strengthens the evidence base for urgent action to mitigate climate change and to develop improved tipping point risk assessment, early warning capability, and adaptation strategies.

Author details:David I. Armstrong MckayORCiD, Arie StaalORCiD, Jesse F. AbramsORCiD, Ricarda WinkelmannORCiDGND, Boris SakschewskiORCiDGND, Sina LorianiORCiD, Ingo FetzerORCiD, Sarah E. CornellORCiD, Johan RöckstromORCiDGND, Timothy M. LentonORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/science.abn7950
ISSN:0036-8075
ISSN:1095-9203
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36074831
Title of parent work (English):Science / AAAS
Publisher:American Association for the Advancement of Science
Place of publishing:Washington, DC
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/09
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/28
Volume:377
Issue:6611
Article number:eabn7950
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:European Research Council Advanced Investigator project "Earth; Resilience in the Anthropocene" [ERC-2016-ADG-743080]; Oak Foundation,; MAVA; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Global Environment Facility;; Leverhulme Trust [RPG-2018-046]; Herlin Foundation; Turing Fellowship
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

