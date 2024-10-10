Schließen

In situ U-Th-Pb dating of parisite: implication for the age of mineralization of Colombian emeralds

  Parisite-Ce (Ca(Ce,La)(2)(CO3)(3)F-2) is a rare-earth (REE) fluorocarbonate mineral first described from the world-famous emerald mines of the Muzo district, Boyaca Province, Colombia. Four samples of parisite-Ce collected from outcrops near Muzo have been geochemically studied and dated using the in situ laser ablation U-Th-Pb method. Our study shows that the REE abundance of parisite is controlled by the leaching of the wall rocks (black schist). Furthermore, we show that the parisite-Ce crystals formed in textural equilibrium with the emeralds, suggesting a similar time of crystallization. Our analysis demonstrates the capability of parisite as a geochronometer and shows that precise and accurate U-Th-Pb ages can be obtained from parisite after common Pb-207 correction. A higher precision date was obtained with the Th-Pb ratio rather than with the U-Pb ratio because of the relatively higher content of Th than U in the samples. The samples yielded Th-208-Pb-232 ages ranging from similar to 47 to 51 Ma. The new ages are similar to 10 Ma older than previously reported Ar-Ar ages and similar to 10 Ma younger than previously reported Rb/Sr ages. These results will have significant implications for understanding the timing of mineralization and crystallization of emerald deposits in Colombia. Furthermore, this study opens new avenues for dating similar deposits worldwide.

Metadaten
Author details:Uwe AltenbergerORCiDGND, Yamirka Rojas-AgramonteORCiDGND, Yueheng Yang, Jimmy Fernandez-Lamus, Tobias Hager, Christina GünterGND, Alejandra Gonzalez-Pinzon, Felipe Charris-Leal, Julia Artel
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/min12101232
ISSN:2075-163X
Title of parent work (English):Minerals
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/10
Tag:Colombia; Eastern Cordillera; Muzo; U-Th-Pb dating; calcite; emeralds; geochronology; parisite
Volume:12
Issue:10
Article number:1232
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:University of Potsdam grant KoUP-program; FAPA from Universidad de los; Andes; Natural Science Foundation of China
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

