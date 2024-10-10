Insulin modulates emotional behavior through a serotonin-dependent mechanism

Hugo Martin, Sébastien Bullich, Maud Martinat, Mathilde Chataigner, Mathieu Di Miceli, Vincent Simon, Samantha Clark, Jasmine Butler, Mareike Schell, Simran Chopra, Francis Chaouloff, André Kleinridders, Daniela Cota, Philippe De Deurwaerdere, Luc Pénicaud, Sophie Laye, Bruno P. Guiard, Xavier Fioramonti
- Type-2 Diabetes (T2D) is characterized by insulin resistance and accompanied by psychiatric comorbidities including major depressive disorders (MDD).
Patients with T2D are twice more likely to suffer from MDD and clinical studies have shown that insulin resistance is positively correlated with the severity of depressive symptoms.
However, the potential contribution of central insulin signaling in MDD in patients with T2D remains elusive.
Here we hypothesized that insulin modulates the serotonergic (5-HT) system to control emotional behavior and that insulin resistance in 5-HT neurons contributes to the development of mood disorders in T2D.
Our results show that insulin directly modulates the activity of dorsal raphe (DR) 5-HT neurons to dampen 5-HT neurotransmission through a 5-HT1A receptor-mediated inhibitory feedback.
In addition, insulin-induced 5-HT neuromodulation is necessary to promote anxiolytic-like effect in response to intranasal insulin delivery. Interestingly, such an anxiolytic effect of intranasal insulin asType-2 Diabetes (T2D) is characterized by insulin resistance and accompanied by psychiatric comorbidities including major depressive disorders (MDD).
Patients with T2D are twice more likely to suffer from MDD and clinical studies have shown that insulin resistance is positively correlated with the severity of depressive symptoms.
However, the potential contribution of central insulin signaling in MDD in patients with T2D remains elusive.
Here we hypothesized that insulin modulates the serotonergic (5-HT) system to control emotional behavior and that insulin resistance in 5-HT neurons contributes to the development of mood disorders in T2D.
Our results show that insulin directly modulates the activity of dorsal raphe (DR) 5-HT neurons to dampen 5-HT neurotransmission through a 5-HT1A receptor-mediated inhibitory feedback.
In addition, insulin-induced 5-HT neuromodulation is necessary to promote anxiolytic-like effect in response to intranasal insulin delivery. Interestingly, such an anxiolytic effect of intranasal insulin as well as the response of DR 5-HT neurons to insulin are both blunted in high-fat diet-fed T2D animals.
Altogether, these findings point to a novel mechanism by which insulin directly modulates the activity of DR 5-HT neurons to dampen 5-HT neurotransmission and control emotional behaviors, and emphasize the idea that impaired insulin-sensitivity in these neurons is critical for the development of T2D-associated mood disorders.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Hugo MartinORCiD, Sébastien Bullich, Maud Martinat, Mathilde Chataigner, Mathieu Di MiceliORCiD, Vincent Simon, Samantha Clark, Jasmine Butler, Mareike SchellORCiDGND, Simran ChopraORCiD, Francis ChaouloffORCiD, André KleinriddersORCiDGND, Daniela CotaORCiD, Philippe De Deurwaerdere, Luc Pénicaud, Sophie LayeORCiD, Bruno P. Guiard, Xavier FioramontiORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-022-01812-3
|ISSN:
|1359-4184
|ISSN:
|1476-5578
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36207585
|Title of parent work (English):
|Molecular psychiatry
|Publisher:
|Springer Nature
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/10/07
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/10/10
|Volume:
|29
|Issue:
|6
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|1610
|Last Page:
|1619
|Funding institution:
|Fondation Universite de Bordeaux; INSERM [ANR-17-CE14-0007,; ANR-18-CE14-0029]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft; German Ministry of; Education and Research (BMBF) [031B0569]; State of Brandenburg (DZD); [82DZD00302]; Societe Francaise du Diabete; Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine;; INRAE; Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR) [ANR-17-CE14-0007,; ANR-18-CE14-0029] Funding Source: Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert