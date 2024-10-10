Schließen

Insulin modulates emotional behavior through a serotonin-dependent mechanism

  • Type-2 Diabetes (T2D) is characterized by insulin resistance and accompanied by psychiatric comorbidities including major depressive disorders (MDD). Patients with T2D are twice more likely to suffer from MDD and clinical studies have shown that insulin resistance is positively correlated with the severity of depressive symptoms. However, the potential contribution of central insulin signaling in MDD in patients with T2D remains elusive. Here we hypothesized that insulin modulates the serotonergic (5-HT) system to control emotional behavior and that insulin resistance in 5-HT neurons contributes to the development of mood disorders in T2D. Our results show that insulin directly modulates the activity of dorsal raphe (DR) 5-HT neurons to dampen 5-HT neurotransmission through a 5-HT1A receptor-mediated inhibitory feedback. In addition, insulin-induced 5-HT neuromodulation is necessary to promote anxiolytic-like effect in response to intranasal insulin delivery. Interestingly, such an anxiolytic effect of intranasal insulin asType-2 Diabetes (T2D) is characterized by insulin resistance and accompanied by psychiatric comorbidities including major depressive disorders (MDD). Patients with T2D are twice more likely to suffer from MDD and clinical studies have shown that insulin resistance is positively correlated with the severity of depressive symptoms. However, the potential contribution of central insulin signaling in MDD in patients with T2D remains elusive. Here we hypothesized that insulin modulates the serotonergic (5-HT) system to control emotional behavior and that insulin resistance in 5-HT neurons contributes to the development of mood disorders in T2D. Our results show that insulin directly modulates the activity of dorsal raphe (DR) 5-HT neurons to dampen 5-HT neurotransmission through a 5-HT1A receptor-mediated inhibitory feedback. In addition, insulin-induced 5-HT neuromodulation is necessary to promote anxiolytic-like effect in response to intranasal insulin delivery. Interestingly, such an anxiolytic effect of intranasal insulin as well as the response of DR 5-HT neurons to insulin are both blunted in high-fat diet-fed T2D animals. Altogether, these findings point to a novel mechanism by which insulin directly modulates the activity of DR 5-HT neurons to dampen 5-HT neurotransmission and control emotional behaviors, and emphasize the idea that impaired insulin-sensitivity in these neurons is critical for the development of T2D-associated mood disorders.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Hugo MartinORCiD, Sébastien Bullich, Maud Martinat, Mathilde Chataigner, Mathieu Di MiceliORCiD, Vincent Simon, Samantha Clark, Jasmine Butler, Mareike SchellORCiDGND, Simran ChopraORCiD, Francis ChaouloffORCiD, André KleinriddersORCiDGND, Daniela CotaORCiD, Philippe De Deurwaerdere, Luc Pénicaud, Sophie LayeORCiD, Bruno P. Guiard, Xavier FioramontiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-022-01812-3
ISSN:1359-4184
ISSN:1476-5578
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36207585
Title of parent work (English):Molecular psychiatry
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/10
Volume:29
Issue:6
Number of pages:10
First page:1610
Last Page:1619
Funding institution:Fondation Universite de Bordeaux; INSERM [ANR-17-CE14-0007,; ANR-18-CE14-0029]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft; German Ministry of; Education and Research (BMBF) [031B0569]; State of Brandenburg (DZD); [82DZD00302]; Societe Francaise du Diabete; Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine;; INRAE; Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR) [ANR-17-CE14-0007,; ANR-18-CE14-0029] Funding Source: Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.