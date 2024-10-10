Contrasting levels of hybridization across the two contact zones between two hedgehog species revealed by genome-wide SNP data

Hybridization and introgression have played important roles in the history of various species, including lineage diversification and the evolution of adaptive traits. Hybridization can accelerate the development of reproductive isolation between diverging species, and thus valuable insight into the evolution of reproductive barrier formation may be gained by studying secondary contact zones. Hedgehogs of the genus Erinaceus, which are insectivores sensitive to changes in climate, are a pioneer model in Pleistocene phylogeography. The present study provides the first genome-wide SNP data regarding the Erinaceus hedgehogs species complex, offering a unique comparison of two secondary contact zones between Erinaceus europaeus and E. roumanicus. Results confirmed diversification of the genus during the Pleistocene period, and detected a new refugial lineage of E. roumanicus outside the Mediterranean basin, most likely in the Ponto-Caspian region. In the Central European zone, the level of hybridization was low, whereas in the

Hybridization and introgression have played important roles in the history of various species, including lineage diversification and the evolution of adaptive traits. Hybridization can accelerate the development of reproductive isolation between diverging species, and thus valuable insight into the evolution of reproductive barrier formation may be gained by studying secondary contact zones. Hedgehogs of the genus Erinaceus, which are insectivores sensitive to changes in climate, are a pioneer model in Pleistocene phylogeography. The present study provides the first genome-wide SNP data regarding the Erinaceus hedgehogs species complex, offering a unique comparison of two secondary contact zones between Erinaceus europaeus and E. roumanicus. Results confirmed diversification of the genus during the Pleistocene period, and detected a new refugial lineage of E. roumanicus outside the Mediterranean basin, most likely in the Ponto-Caspian region. In the Central European zone, the level of hybridization was low, whereas in the Russian-Baltic zone, both species hybridise extensively. Asymmetrical gene flow from E. europaeus to E. roumanicus suggests that reproductive isolation varies according to the direction of the crosses in the hybrid zones. However, no loci with significantly different patterns of introgression were detected. Markedly different pre- and post-zygotic barriers, and thus diverse modes of species boundary maintenance in the two contact zones, likely exist. This pattern is probably a consequence of the different age and thus of the different stage of evolution of reproductive isolating mechanisms in each hybrid zone.

