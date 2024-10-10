Pflanzengesellschaft des Jahres 2023: Die Strandlingsrasen (Littorelletea uniflorae p.p.)

In order to communicate issues relating to the protection of plant communities and their habitats more effectively to the general public, the Floristisch-Soziologische Arbeitsgemeinschaft (FlorSoz) has proclaimed a “Plant Community of the Year” since 2019 and an explanatory text is published. This is intended to point out communities that are critically endangered, to provide targeted support for political and administrative decision-making and implementation processes for the conservation of the diversity of ecosystems and plant communities in Germany. For the year 2023, the vegetation of amphibious plants in nutrient-poor lowland waters (Littorelletea uniflorae p.p.) has been selected. Such vegetation of Littorella and related plant communities is threatened with extinction in Germany due to eutrophication, habitat loss and climate change. Protection and restoration measures are therefore urgently needed. This article provides a brief overview of the conservation significance of the Littorelletea vegetation, their

In order to communicate issues relating to the protection of plant communities and their habitats more effectively to the general public, the Floristisch-Soziologische Arbeitsgemeinschaft (FlorSoz) has proclaimed a “Plant Community of the Year” since 2019 and an explanatory text is published. This is intended to point out communities that are critically endangered, to provide targeted support for political and administrative decision-making and implementation processes for the conservation of the diversity of ecosystems and plant communities in Germany. For the year 2023, the vegetation of amphibious plants in nutrient-poor lowland waters (Littorelletea uniflorae p.p.) has been selected. Such vegetation of Littorella and related plant communities is threatened with extinction in Germany due to eutrophication, habitat loss and climate change. Protection and restoration measures are therefore urgently needed. This article provides a brief overview of the conservation significance of the Littorelletea vegetation, their floristic-sociological characteristics, main drivers for their decline and suitable countermeasures.

