Pflanzengesellschaft des Jahres 2023: Die Strandlingsrasen (Littorelletea uniflorae p.p.)

  • Um Themen des Schutzes von Pflanzengemeinschaften und ihrer Lebensräume wirksamer in der breiten Öffentlichkeit zu kommunizieren, wird seit 2019 von der Floristisch-Soziologischen Arbeitsgemeinschaft (FlorSoz) die „Pflanzengesellschaft des Jahres“ ausgerufen und ein erläuternder Text veröffentlicht. Damit sollen politische und administrative Entscheidungs- und Umsetzungsprozesse zur Erhaltung der Vielfalt von Ökosystemen und Pflanzengesellschaften in Deutschland gezielt unterstützt werden. Für das Jahr 2023 wurde die amphibische Vegetation oligotropher Flachgewässer (Strandlings-Gesellschaften; Littorelletea uniflorae p.p.) ausgewählt. Sie gehören zu den durch Eutrophierung, Flächenrückgang und Klimawandel besonders bedrohten Pflanzengesellschaften Deutschlands. Es sind deshalb dringend Maßnahmen zum Schutz und zur Wiederherstellung notwendig. Dieser Artikel gibt einen kurzen Überblick zur naturschutzfachlichen Bedeutung von Strandlingsrasen, zu ihrer floristisch-soziologischen Erforschung und Gliederung, zu ihrer ÖkologieUm Themen des Schutzes von Pflanzengemeinschaften und ihrer Lebensräume wirksamer in der breiten Öffentlichkeit zu kommunizieren, wird seit 2019 von der Floristisch-Soziologischen Arbeitsgemeinschaft (FlorSoz) die „Pflanzengesellschaft des Jahres“ ausgerufen und ein erläuternder Text veröffentlicht. Damit sollen politische und administrative Entscheidungs- und Umsetzungsprozesse zur Erhaltung der Vielfalt von Ökosystemen und Pflanzengesellschaften in Deutschland gezielt unterstützt werden. Für das Jahr 2023 wurde die amphibische Vegetation oligotropher Flachgewässer (Strandlings-Gesellschaften; Littorelletea uniflorae p.p.) ausgewählt. Sie gehören zu den durch Eutrophierung, Flächenrückgang und Klimawandel besonders bedrohten Pflanzengesellschaften Deutschlands. Es sind deshalb dringend Maßnahmen zum Schutz und zur Wiederherstellung notwendig. Dieser Artikel gibt einen kurzen Überblick zur naturschutzfachlichen Bedeutung von Strandlingsrasen, zu ihrer floristisch-soziologischen Erforschung und Gliederung, zu ihrer Ökologie sowie zu Ursachen ihres Rückgangs und geeigneten Erhaltungsmaßnahmen.show moreshow less
  • In order to communicate issues relating to the protection of plant communities and their habitats more effectively to the general public, the Floristisch-Soziologische Arbeitsgemeinschaft (FlorSoz) has proclaimed a “Plant Community of the Year” since 2019 and an explanatory text is published. This is intended to point out communities that are critically endangered, to provide targeted support for political and administrative decision-making and implementation processes for the conservation of the diversity of ecosystems and plant communities in Germany. For the year 2023, the vegetation of amphibious plants in nutrient-poor lowland waters (Littorelletea uniflorae p.p.) has been selected. Such vegetation of Littorella and related plant communities is threatened with extinction in Germany due to eutrophication, habitat loss and climate change. Protection and restoration measures are therefore urgently needed. This article provides a brief overview of the conservation significance of the Littorelletea vegetation, theirIn order to communicate issues relating to the protection of plant communities and their habitats more effectively to the general public, the Floristisch-Soziologische Arbeitsgemeinschaft (FlorSoz) has proclaimed a “Plant Community of the Year” since 2019 and an explanatory text is published. This is intended to point out communities that are critically endangered, to provide targeted support for political and administrative decision-making and implementation processes for the conservation of the diversity of ecosystems and plant communities in Germany. For the year 2023, the vegetation of amphibious plants in nutrient-poor lowland waters (Littorelletea uniflorae p.p.) has been selected. Such vegetation of Littorella and related plant communities is threatened with extinction in Germany due to eutrophication, habitat loss and climate change. Protection and restoration measures are therefore urgently needed. This article provides a brief overview of the conservation significance of the Littorelletea vegetation, their floristic-sociological characteristics, main drivers for their decline and suitable countermeasures.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Dominique RemyORCiDGND, Sabine Tischew, Hartmut Dierschke, Thilo HeinkenORCiDGND, Norbert Hölzel, Erwin Bergmeier, Simone Schneider, Karsten Horn, Werner Härdtle
DOI:https://doi.org/10.14471/2022.42.006
ISSN:0722-494X
ISSN:2748-3452
Title of parent work (German):Tuexenia : Mitteilungen der Floristisch-Soziologischen Arbeitsgemeinschaft
translated title (English):Plant community of the year 2023: vegetation of amphibious plants in nutrient-poor waters (Littorelletea uniflorae p.p.)
Publisher:Floristisch-Soziologische Arbeitsgemeinschaft
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2022/12/12
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/10
Tag:Amphibious plant; Germany; Littorella uniflora; Lobelia dortmanna; aquatic vegetation; endangered biotope; isoetid plant; lake; mesotrophic; nature conservation; oligotrophic; pond; shore
Volume:42
Number of pages:30
First page:321
Last Page:350
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert

