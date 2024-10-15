Schließen

Climate change favours large seasonal loss of Arctic ozone

  • Chemical loss of Arctic ozone due to anthropogenic halogens is driven by temperature, with more loss occurring during cold winters favourable for formation of polar stratospheric clouds (PSCs). We show that a positive, statistically significant rise in the local maxima of PSC formation potential (PFPLM) for cold winters is apparent in meteorological data collected over the past half century. Output from numerous General Circulation Models (GCMs) also exhibits positive trends in PFPLM over 1950 to 2100, with highest values occurring at end of century, for simulations driven by a large rise in the radiative forcing of climate from greenhouse gases (GHGs). We combine projections of stratospheric halogen loading and humidity with GCM-based forecasts of temperature to suggest that conditions favourable for large, seasonal loss of Arctic column O-3 could persist or even worsen until the end of this century, if future abundances of GHGs continue to steeply rise. Despite a ban on ozone depleting substances, ozone depletion during cold wintersChemical loss of Arctic ozone due to anthropogenic halogens is driven by temperature, with more loss occurring during cold winters favourable for formation of polar stratospheric clouds (PSCs). We show that a positive, statistically significant rise in the local maxima of PSC formation potential (PFPLM) for cold winters is apparent in meteorological data collected over the past half century. Output from numerous General Circulation Models (GCMs) also exhibits positive trends in PFPLM over 1950 to 2100, with highest values occurring at end of century, for simulations driven by a large rise in the radiative forcing of climate from greenhouse gases (GHGs). We combine projections of stratospheric halogen loading and humidity with GCM-based forecasts of temperature to suggest that conditions favourable for large, seasonal loss of Arctic column O-3 could persist or even worsen until the end of this century, if future abundances of GHGs continue to steeply rise. Despite a ban on ozone depleting substances, ozone depletion during cold winters in the Arctic stratosphere has been increasing in recent decades. Here, the authors show conditions favourable for Arctic ozone depletion could worsen as a response of stratospheric temperature and water to continued release of greenhouse gases.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Peter von der GathenORCiD, Rigel KiviORCiDGND, Ingo WohltmannORCiD, Ross J. Salawitch, Markus RexORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24089-6
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34162857
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/23
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/15
Tag:Atmospheric chemistry; Atmospheric dynamics; Climate and Earth system modelling; Projection and prediction
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:3886
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration Atmospheric Composition and Modeling Program (ACMAP) [80NSSC19K0983]; MOSAiC project [AWI_PS122_00]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

