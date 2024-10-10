Estimation of the ℓ2-norm and testing in sparse linear regression with unknown variance

Funding institution:

Tsinghua New Faculty Start-up Fund; 2030 Innovation Megaprojects of; China (Programme on New Generation Artificial Intelligence); [2021AAA0150000]; French National Research Agency (ANR) under the grant; Labex MME-DII [ANR-11-LBX-0023-01]; GENES; ANR under the grant Labex; Ecodec [ANR-11-LABEX-0047]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [CA; 1488/1-1, DFG -314838170, GRK 2297, CRC 1294, FOR 5381]; FG DFG; Agence; Nationale de la Recherche (ANR); DFG on the French-German PRCI ANR ASCAI; CA [1488/4-1]; UFA-DFH through the French-German Doktorandenkolleg CDFA;; SFI Sachsen-Anhalt