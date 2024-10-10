Estimation of the ℓ2-norm and testing in sparse linear regression with unknown variance

Metadaten
|Author details:
|Alexandra CarpentierORCiDGND, Olivier Collier, Laetitia Comminges, Alexandre B. Tsybakov, Yuhao Wang
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3150/21-BEJ1436
|ISSN:
|1350-7265
|ISSN:
|1573-9759
|Title of parent work (English):
|Bernoulli : official journal of the Bernoulli Society for Mathematical Statistics and Probability
|Publisher:
|International Statistical Institute
|Place of publishing:
|Aarhus
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/10/27
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/10/10
|Tag:
|non-linear functional estimation; signal detection; sparse linear regression
|Volume:
|28
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|44
|First page:
|2744
|Last Page:
|2787
|Funding institution:
|Tsinghua New Faculty Start-up Fund; 2030 Innovation Megaprojects of; China (Programme on New Generation Artificial Intelligence); [2021AAA0150000]; French National Research Agency (ANR) under the grant; Labex MME-DII [ANR-11-LBX-0023-01]; GENES; ANR under the grant Labex; Ecodec [ANR-11-LABEX-0047]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [CA; 1488/1-1, DFG -314838170, GRK 2297, CRC 1294, FOR 5381]; FG DFG; Agence; Nationale de la Recherche (ANR); DFG on the French-German PRCI ANR ASCAI; CA [1488/4-1]; UFA-DFH through the French-German Doktorandenkolleg CDFA;; SFI Sachsen-Anhalt
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert