Estimation of the ℓ2-norm and testing in sparse linear regression with unknown variance

  • We consider the related problems of estimating the l(2)-norm and the squared l(2)-norm in sparse linear regression with unknown variance, as well as the problem of testing the hypothesis that the regression parameter is null under sparse alternatives with l(2) separation. We establish the minimax optimal rates of estimation (respectively, testing) in these three problems.

Author details:Alexandra CarpentierORCiDGND, Olivier Collier, Laetitia Comminges, Alexandre B. Tsybakov, Yuhao Wang
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3150/21-BEJ1436
ISSN:1350-7265
ISSN:1573-9759
Title of parent work (English):Bernoulli : official journal of the Bernoulli Society for Mathematical Statistics and Probability
Publisher:International Statistical Institute
Place of publishing:Aarhus
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/10/27
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/10
Tag:non-linear functional estimation; signal detection; sparse linear regression
Volume:28
Issue:4
Number of pages:44
First page:2744
Last Page:2787
Funding institution:Tsinghua New Faculty Start-up Fund; 2030 Innovation Megaprojects of; China (Programme on New Generation Artificial Intelligence); [2021AAA0150000]; French National Research Agency (ANR) under the grant; Labex MME-DII [ANR-11-LBX-0023-01]; GENES; ANR under the grant Labex; Ecodec [ANR-11-LABEX-0047]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [CA; 1488/1-1, DFG -314838170, GRK 2297, CRC 1294, FOR 5381]; FG DFG; Agence; Nationale de la Recherche (ANR); DFG on the French-German PRCI ANR ASCAI; CA [1488/4-1]; UFA-DFH through the French-German Doktorandenkolleg CDFA;; SFI Sachsen-Anhalt
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

