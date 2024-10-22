Schließen

A quantitative graph-based approach to monitoring ice-wedge trough dynamics in polygonal permafrost landscapes

  • In response to increasing Arctic temperatures, ice-rich permafrost landscapes are undergoing rapid changes. In permafrost lowlands, polygonal ice wedges are especially prone to degradation. Melting of ice wedges results in deepening troughs and the transition from low-centered to high-centered ice-wedge polygons. This process has important implications for surface hydrology, as the connectivity of such troughs determines the rate of drainage for these lowland landscapes. In this study, we present a comprehensive, modular, and highly automated workflow to extract, to represent, and to analyze remotely sensed ice-wedge polygonal trough networks as a graph (i.e., network structure). With computer vision methods, we efficiently extract the trough locations as well as their geomorphometric information on trough depth and width from high-resolution digital elevation models and link these data within the graph. Further, we present and discuss the benefits of graph analysis algorithms for characterizing the erosional development of suchIn response to increasing Arctic temperatures, ice-rich permafrost landscapes are undergoing rapid changes. In permafrost lowlands, polygonal ice wedges are especially prone to degradation. Melting of ice wedges results in deepening troughs and the transition from low-centered to high-centered ice-wedge polygons. This process has important implications for surface hydrology, as the connectivity of such troughs determines the rate of drainage for these lowland landscapes. In this study, we present a comprehensive, modular, and highly automated workflow to extract, to represent, and to analyze remotely sensed ice-wedge polygonal trough networks as a graph (i.e., network structure). With computer vision methods, we efficiently extract the trough locations as well as their geomorphometric information on trough depth and width from high-resolution digital elevation models and link these data within the graph. Further, we present and discuss the benefits of graph analysis algorithms for characterizing the erosional development of such thaw-affected landscapes. Based on our graph analysis, we show how thaw subsidence has progressed between 2009 and 2019 following burning at the Anaktuvuk River fire scar in northern Alaska, USA. We observed a considerable increase in the number of discernible troughs within the study area, while simultaneously the number of disconnected networks decreased from 54 small networks in 2009 to only six considerably larger disconnected networks in 2019. On average, the width of the troughs has increased by 13.86%, while the average depth has slightly decreased by 10.31%. Overall, our new automated approach allows for monitoring ice-wedge dynamics in unprecedented spatial detail, while simultaneously reducing the data to quantifiable geometric measures and spatial relationships.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tabea RettelbachORCiDGND, Moritz LangerORCiDGND, Ingmar NitzeORCiDGND, Benjamin JonesORCiD, Veit HelmORCiD, Johann-Christoph FreytagORCiDGND, Guido GrosseORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/rs13163098
ISSN:2072-4292
Title of parent work (English):Remote sensing
Publisher:Molecular Diversity Preservation International
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/22
Tag:analysis; computer vision; degradation; graph; ice wedges; image processing; patterned ground; permafrost; remote sensing
Volume:13
Issue:16
Article number:3098
Number of pages:24
Funding institution:Geo.X grant; Helmholtz Einstein International Berlin Research School in Data Sciences (HEIBRiDS); BMBF grant PermaRiskFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01LN1709A]; Helmholtz Association AI-CORE project; NSF Permafrost Discovery Gateway project [1546024]; US National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [OIA-1919170]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.