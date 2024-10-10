Schließen

Association between placental global DNA methylation and blood pressure during human pregnancy

  • Objective: Gene-specific placental DNA methylation patterns differ between normal pregnancies and pregnancies complicated by hypertension. However, whether global placental DNA methylation is associated with maternal blood pressure remains controversial. Methods: Using multiple linear regression models, we analysed the association between maternal mean arterial pressure (MAP) at the third trimester of pregnancy and global DNA methylation in the placenta in 922 mothers using LC-ESI-MS/MS. To better characterize the contribution of genetic or epigenetic mechanisms, we performed isolated analyses in mothers with and without a family history of hypertension. Results: Mean placental global DNA methylation was 3.00 +/- 0.46%. A significant negative correlation between placental global DNA methylation and mean arterial blood pressure (MAP) in the third trimester could be observed (P = 0.023, r = -0.075). This association remained significant after adjusting for confounders. In placenta samples from mothers with a family history ofObjective: Gene-specific placental DNA methylation patterns differ between normal pregnancies and pregnancies complicated by hypertension. However, whether global placental DNA methylation is associated with maternal blood pressure remains controversial. Methods: Using multiple linear regression models, we analysed the association between maternal mean arterial pressure (MAP) at the third trimester of pregnancy and global DNA methylation in the placenta in 922 mothers using LC-ESI-MS/MS. To better characterize the contribution of genetic or epigenetic mechanisms, we performed isolated analyses in mothers with and without a family history of hypertension. Results: Mean placental global DNA methylation was 3.00 +/- 0.46%. A significant negative correlation between placental global DNA methylation and mean arterial blood pressure (MAP) in the third trimester could be observed (P = 0.023, r = -0.075). This association remained significant after adjusting for confounders. In placenta samples from mothers with a family history of hypertension, mean maternal MAP was higher (86.1 +/- 8.1 vs. 84.6 +/- 7.5, P < 0.01) and placental global DNA methylation was lower (2.94 +/- 0.43 vs. 3.04 +/- 0.47, P < 0.01) compared with samples without a family history of hypertension. Furthermore, the significant independent negative correlation between global placental DNA methylation and MAP was only found in mothers without a family history of hypertension. Conclusion: This study showed an independent negative correlation between placental global DNA methylation and maternal MAP in mothers without a family history of hypertension.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sulistyo E. Dwi Putra, Christoph ReichetzederORCiDGND, Karoline von WebskyGND, Corinna NeuberGND, Horst Halle, Burkard KleuserORCiDGND, Bernhard K. Kramer, Berthold HocherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1097/HJH.0000000000003103
ISSN:0263-6352
ISSN:1473-5598
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35221324
Title of parent work (English):Journal of hypertension
Publisher:Lippincott, Williams & Wilkins
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/10
Tag:family history of hypertension; gestational blood pressure regulation; gestational hypertension; global DNA methylation; placenta
Volume:40
Issue:5
Number of pages:8
First page:1002
Last Page:1009
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

