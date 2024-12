In the context of a shortage of skilled workers, demographic change and the challenges facing the government and its administration, a study conducted by the University of Potsdam in collaboration with "dbb jugend" examines the dynamics of employee retention among young civil servants. It analyzes the factors that render public sector jobs attractive for young employees and thereby provides an empirical framework for the dbb jugend's concept of a “modern civil service”. Based on a multi-method approach, the study shows that a positive development of pay (including pension entitlements) as well as flexible working time and work location arrangements are key attractiveness factors. Current trends such as the “4-day week” appear to be less significant. In light of the challenges faced by public employers, the results show that competition for personnel between administrative levels and organizations will continue to intensify. The authors therefore encourage a discussion of the possible consequences for the state's capacities.

In the context of a shortage of skilled workers, demographic change and the challenges facing the government and its administration, a study conducted by the University of Potsdam in collaboration with "dbb jugend" examines the dynamics of employee retention among young civil servants. It analyzes the factors that render public sector jobs attractive for young employees and thereby provides an empirical framework for the dbb jugend's concept of a “modern civil service”. Based on a multi-method approach, the study shows that a positive development of pay (including pension entitlements) as well as flexible working time and work location arrangements are key attractiveness factors. Current trends such as the “4-day week” appear to be less significant. In light of the challenges faced by public employers, the results show that competition for personnel between administrative levels and organizations will continue to intensify. The authors therefore encourage a discussion of the possible consequences for the state's capacities. Furthermore, the question arises as to the identity-forming characteristics of the modern professional civil service in today's labor market. The study thus serves as a basis of information for the dbb jugend and decision-makers to identify measures and areas of tension in the competition for qualified personnel.

