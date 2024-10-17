Source rock evaluation and basin modeling of the upper cretaceous sedimentary succession of the East Beni Suef Basin, Egypt
- The Beni Suef Basin, north-central Egypt, is one of several Mesozoic-Cenozoic rift basins of northeast Africa serving as the key for the successful petroleum exploration of Upper Egypt. It is bisected by the present-day Nile Valley into the East Beni Suef Basin (EBSB) and the West Beni Suef Basin (WBSB). Although the EBSB comprises the largest portion of the Beni Suef Basin, its petroleum system is not well understood. Thus, the lack of literature on the petroleum system of the EBSB compared with the WBSB motivates this study. This thesis aims to address the essential elements and processes of the Upper Cretaceous petroleum system of the EBSB through an integrated geological, geophysical, and geochemical data set and using the power of basin modeling techniques. The source-generative potential of the sedimentary succession was evaluated using available TOC, Rock-Eval pyrolysis, and visual kerogen petrography analyses from three wells from the EBSB. The source-generative potential of the sedimentary succession was evaluated using available TOC, Rock-Eval pyrolysis, and visual kerogen petrography analyses from three wells from the EBSB. Three kerogen types (II, II/III, and III) were recognized, where the Abu Roash “F” Member acts as the main source rock with good to excellent source potential, oil-prone mainly type II kerogen, and immature to marginal maturity levels. A 1D basin model was simulated at Tareef-1x Well from the EBSB to reconstruct the burial and thermal history of the basin. The burial history shows four alternating depositional and erosional phases from the Albian to the Miocene linked with the tectonic evolution of the basin. The Abu Roash “F” source rock in the EBSB is in the early oil window having reached a present-day transformation ratio of about 19 %. The magnitude of erosion and heat flow were tuned through a sensitivity analysis, where about 400 m of eroded thickness from the Apollonia Formation were estimated and the average heat flow was evaluated for the best prediction of thermal maturity. In addition, an improved 1D basin model at Fayoum-1X Well from the WBSB was developed, where two source rocks were identified; the Abu Roash “F” Member shows comparable characteristics to that of the EBSB, while the Lower Kharita Formation represents the main source rock in the WBSB. In the second part of this thesis, an integrated geological and 2D basin modeling approach was employed with the main objective to investigate thermal maturity, hydrocarbon generation, migration, and accumulation at a basin scale. A geological conceptual model was developed by interpreting two intersecting seismic profiles tied with three exploration wells to define the geometrical architecture of the basin as a basis for the 2D basin models. Vitrinite reflectance measurements and corrected bottom hole temperature data were used to calibrate the developed 2D basin models. Based on the modeling results, the Abu Roash “F” source rock shows an increasing trend of temperature, thermal maturity, and transformation ratios from the basin margins to the center. Effective hydrocarbon generation occurred during the Upper Eocene following the trap formation in the Late Cretaceous. The kitchen area of hydrocarbon generation was defined at the deepest part of the basin showing the highest thermal maturity and hydrocarbon generation. Hydrocarbon migration occurred both laterally and vertically from the basin depocenter toward its margins, especially eastward to the structural traps, with the dominant vertical migration occurring primarily through faults and fracture systems that characterize petroleum systems of rift basins. In addition, another kitchen area at the northwest of the EBSB was located, which can explain the charging of Abu Roash “G” reservoirs. The models predict low hydrocarbon accumulations for the EBSB because of the ineffective sealing capacity of the overburden and leakage at the bounding normal faults. The third part of the thesis tackled the structural framework and reservoir characterization of the Upper Cretaceous sedimentary succession of the EBSB using 29 seismic profiles and 5 boreholes. Eight key horizons were interpreted, and structural elements were delineated to construct the 3D framework model. The EBSB shows NW graben geometry that is dissected by a set of NW-SE and NNW-SSE normal fault system forming horsts and half grabens, which are attributed to the Early Cretaceous rifting tectonics linked with the opening of the Atlantic and Neotethys oceans. Compressional fold structures and strike-slip fault segments affected the Upper Cretaceous post-rift strata, which are related to the Late Cretaceous Syrian-Arc System tectonics. Two clastic reservoirs were petrophysically identified in the Abu Roash “E” and “G” members. The average calculated petrophysical parameters include shale volume of about 7.4% and 10%, effective porosity of about 18% and 23%, water saturation of 34% and 42%, and net pay thickness of about 6.4 m and 3.8 m in the Abu Roash “E” and “G” reservoirs, respectively. The petrophysical variation is mainly controlled by facies variations of the two reservoirs, which in turn reflects their depositional environments. The Abu Roash “G” reservoir contains high amounts of argillaceous material and calcareous cement owing to its tidal flat depositional setting, hence showing poor reservoir quality compared with the Abu Roash “E” reservoir that exhibits clean sandstones of deltaic distributary mouth bars. The presented results in this thesis can be applied to investigate the hydrocarbon potential of adjacent basins in the region (e.g., the Asyut and El Minya) which share a similar tectonostratigraphic evolutionary history with the Beni Suef Basin.…
- Das Beni-Suef-Becken im nördlichen Zentralägypten ist eines von mehreren mesozoisch-känozoischen Riftbecken in Nordostafrika, die den Schlüssel für die erfolgreiche Erdölexploration in Oberägypten bilden. Es wird durch das heutige Niltal in das Ost-Beni-Suef-Becken (EBSB) und das West-Beni-Suef-Becken (WBSB) unterteilt. Obwohl das EBSB den größten Teil des Beni-Suef-Beckens ausmacht, ist sein Erdölsystem nur unzureichend verstanden. Die wenige Literatur über das Erdölsystem des EBSB im Vergleich zum WBSB ist eine Motivation für diese Studie. Ziel dieser Arbeit ist es, die wesentlichen Elemente und Prozesse des Oberkreideerdölsystems des EBSB mit Hilfe einer integrierten geologischen, geophysikalischen und geochemischen Analyse von Untergrunddaten und den angewandten Methoden der Beckenmodellierung zu untersuchen. Ziel dieser Arbeit ist es, die wesentlichen Elemente und Prozesse des Oberkreideerdölsystems des EBSB mit Hilfe einer integrierten geologischen, geophysikalischen und geochemischen Analyse von Untergrunddaten und den angewandten Methoden der Beckenmodellierung zu untersuchen. Das Genesepotenzial der potentiellen Muttergesteine wurde anhand ihres TOC-Gehalts und Rock-Eval-Pyrolyseergebnissen sowie durch visuelle Kerogenpetrographie an Proben aus drei Bohrungen des EBSB bewertet. Es wurden drei Kerogentypen (II, II/III und III) bestimmt, wobei der Abu Roash „F“-Member als unreifes bis marginal reifes Hauptmuttergestein mit gutem bis ausgezeichnetem Ölgenesepotenzial aus überwiegend Kerogen Typ II identifiziert wurde. An der Bohrung Tareef-1x des EBSB wurde ein 1D-Modell simuliert, um die Versenkungs- und Wärmegeschichte des Beckens zu rekonstruieren. Die Ablagerungsgeschichte vom Albium bis zum Miozän weisst vier sich abwechselnde Ablagerungs- und Erosionsphasen auf, die mit der tektonischen Entwicklung des Beckens zusammenhängen. Das Abu Roash „F“-Muttegestein im EBSB ist im frühen Ölfenster und hat einen Umwandlungsgrad von etwa 19 % erreicht. Die Größenordnung der Erosion und des Wärmeflusses wurde durch eine Sensitivitätsanalyse eingerenzt. Als bestes Ergebnis wurden etwa 400 m erodierte Mächtigkeit für die Apollonia-Formation und eine Wärmeflussgeschichte mit einem abklingenendem Verlauf nach dem durch das Rifting induziertem Wärmehoch ermittelt. Des weiteren wurde ein verbessertes 1D-Beckenmodell für die Bohrung Fayoum-1X aus dem WBSB entwickelt, bei der zwei Muttergesteine identifiziert wurden wobei der Abu Roash „F“-Member im WBSB vergleichbare Merkmale wie im EBSB auf weist, während die untere Kharita-Formation das Hauptmuttergestein im WBSB darstellt. Im zweiten Teil dieser Arbeit wurde eine integrierte geologische und 2D-Beckenmodellierungsstudie durchgeführt, um die thermische Reife, die Kohlenwasserstofferzeugung, -migration und -akkumulation im Beckenmaßstab zu untersuchen. Ein konzeptionelles geologisches Modell wurde durch die Interpretation von zwei sich überschneidenden seismischen Profilen, angebunden an drei Explorationsbohrungen, entwickelt, um die geometrische Beckenarchitektur als Grundlage für zwei 2D-Beckenmodelle zu definieren. Zur Kalibrierung dieser 2D-Beckenmodelle wurden Vitrinit-Reflexionsmessungen und korrigierte Temperaturdaten aus dem Bohrloch verwendet. Basierend auf den Modellierungsergebnissen zeigt das Abu Roash „F“-Muttergestein eine Zunahme von Temperatur, thermischer Reife und Grad der Kohlenwasserstoffumwandlung von den Beckenrändern zum Beckenzentrum. Die effektive Kohlenwasserstoffbildung erfolgte im oberen Eozän nach der Fallenbildung in der späten Kreide Das Zentrum der Kohlenwasserstofferzeugung liegt im tiefsten Teil des Beckens, der die höchste thermische Reife und Kohlenwasserstofferzeugung aufweist. Die Kohlenwasserstoffmigration erfolgte sowohl lateral als auch vertikal vom Zentrum des Beckens in Richtung seiner Ränder, insbesondere nach Osten zu den strukturellen Fallen, wobei die dominante vertikale Migration hauptsächlich entlang Verwerfungen und Bruchsysteme erfolgte, die für Erdölsysteme von Riftbecken charakteristisch sind. Darüber hinaus wurde ein weiteres, tiefes Zentrum der Kohlenwasserstoffgenese im Nordwesten des EBSB lokalisiert, das die Füllung der Abu Roash „G“-Lagerstätten erklären kann. Die Modelle sagen für das EBSB geringe Kohlenwasserstoffanreicherungen voraus, da die Abdichtungseigenschaften des Deckgebirges unzureichend sind und Leckagen über die angrenzenden Störungen auftreten. Der dritte Teil der Arbeit befasste sich mit dem strukturellen Rahmen und der Reservoircharakterisierung der Oberkreiden Sedimentabfolge des EBSB unter Verwendung von 29 seismischen Profilen und 5 Bohrlöchern. Zur Erstellung eines 3D-Beckenmodells wurden acht Schlüsselhorizonte interpretiert und Störungssysteme abgegrenzt.. Das EBSB weist eine NW-Grabengeometrie auf, die durch eine Reihe von Horste und Halbgräben bildenden NW-SE- und NW-SSE-ortientierten Störungssystemen zerschnitten wird, die auf die Rift-Tektonik in der frühen Kreide im Zusammenhang mit der Öffnung des Atlantiks und des Neotethys-Ozeans zurückgeführt werden. Kompressionsfaltenstrukturen und Horizontalverwerfungssegmente wirkten sich auf die Post-Rift-Schichten der oberen Kreide aus, die mit der Tektonik des Syrian-Arc-Systems der späten Kreide in Verbindung stehen. Petrophysikalisch wurden zwei klastische Reservoire in den Abu Roash „E“ und „G“ Membern identifiziert. Die durchschnittlich berechneten petrophysikalischen Parameter weisen ein Tonsteinvolumen von etwa 7,4 % bzw. 10 %, eine effektive Porosität von etwa 18 % bzw. 23 %, Wassersättigung von 34 % und 42 %, und eine Nettomächtigkeit von etwa 6,4 m bzw. 3,8 m in den Lagerstätten der Abu Roash „E“ und „G“ Member auf. Die petrophysikalischen Unterschiede werden hauptsächlich durch die Faziesvariationen der beiden Lagerstätten bestimmt, die wiederum ihre Ablagerungsumgebungen widerspiegeln. Die Lagerstätte des Abu Roash „G“ Member enthält aufgrund ihrer Ablagerung im flachmarinen Bereich große Mengen an tonhaltigem Material und kalkhaltigem Zement weshalb sie eine schlechtere Lagerstättenqualität aufweist als die Lagerstätte des Abu Roash „E“ Member, die überwiegend aus in deltaischen Mündungsbarren abgelagerten sauberenn Sandsteine besteht. Die in dieser Arbeit vorgestellten Ergebnisse können zur Untersuchung des Kohlenwasserstoffpotenzials benachbarter Becken in der Region (z. B. Asyut und El Minya) herangezogen werden, die eine ähnliche tektonostratigraphische Entwicklungsgeschichte wie das Beni-Suef-Becken aufweisen.…
|Author details:
|Ahmed Yousef TawfikORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-660392
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66039
|Reviewer(s):
|Mohamed Abdel-FattahORCiD, Jens KallmeyerORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Maria Mutti, Gerd Winterleitner
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/09/10
|Release date:
|2024/10/17
|Tag:
|Beckenmodellierung; Beni-Suef-Becken in Ägypten; Bewertung des Muttergesteins
Beni Suef Basin of Egypt; basin modeling; source rock evaluation
|Number of pages:
|XV, 122
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz