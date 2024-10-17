Source rock evaluation and basin modeling of the upper cretaceous sedimentary succession of the East Beni Suef Basin, Egypt

The Beni Suef Basin, north-central Egypt, is one of several Mesozoic-Cenozoic rift basins of northeast Africa serving as the key for the successful petroleum exploration of Upper Egypt. It is bisected by the present-day Nile Valley into the East Beni Suef Basin (EBSB) and the West Beni Suef Basin (WBSB). Although the EBSB comprises the largest portion of the Beni Suef Basin, its petroleum system is not well understood. Thus, the lack of literature on the petroleum system of the EBSB compared with the WBSB motivates this study. This thesis aims to address the essential elements and processes of the Upper Cretaceous petroleum system of the EBSB through an integrated geological, geophysical, and geochemical data set and using the power of basin modeling techniques. The source-generative potential of the sedimentary succession was evaluated using available TOC, Rock-Eval pyrolysis, and visual kerogen petrography analyses from three wells from the EBSB. Three kerogen types (II, II/III, and III) were recognized, where the Abu Roash “F”

The Beni Suef Basin, north-central Egypt, is one of several Mesozoic-Cenozoic rift basins of northeast Africa serving as the key for the successful petroleum exploration of Upper Egypt. It is bisected by the present-day Nile Valley into the East Beni Suef Basin (EBSB) and the West Beni Suef Basin (WBSB). Although the EBSB comprises the largest portion of the Beni Suef Basin, its petroleum system is not well understood. Thus, the lack of literature on the petroleum system of the EBSB compared with the WBSB motivates this study. This thesis aims to address the essential elements and processes of the Upper Cretaceous petroleum system of the EBSB through an integrated geological, geophysical, and geochemical data set and using the power of basin modeling techniques. The source-generative potential of the sedimentary succession was evaluated using available TOC, Rock-Eval pyrolysis, and visual kerogen petrography analyses from three wells from the EBSB. Three kerogen types (II, II/III, and III) were recognized, where the Abu Roash “F” Member acts as the main source rock with good to excellent source potential, oil-prone mainly type II kerogen, and immature to marginal maturity levels. A 1D basin model was simulated at Tareef-1x Well from the EBSB to reconstruct the burial and thermal history of the basin. The burial history shows four alternating depositional and erosional phases from the Albian to the Miocene linked with the tectonic evolution of the basin. The Abu Roash “F” source rock in the EBSB is in the early oil window having reached a present-day transformation ratio of about 19 %. The magnitude of erosion and heat flow were tuned through a sensitivity analysis, where about 400 m of eroded thickness from the Apollonia Formation were estimated and the average heat flow was evaluated for the best prediction of thermal maturity. In addition, an improved 1D basin model at Fayoum-1X Well from the WBSB was developed, where two source rocks were identified; the Abu Roash “F” Member shows comparable characteristics to that of the EBSB, while the Lower Kharita Formation represents the main source rock in the WBSB. In the second part of this thesis, an integrated geological and 2D basin modeling approach was employed with the main objective to investigate thermal maturity, hydrocarbon generation, migration, and accumulation at a basin scale. A geological conceptual model was developed by interpreting two intersecting seismic profiles tied with three exploration wells to define the geometrical architecture of the basin as a basis for the 2D basin models. Vitrinite reflectance measurements and corrected bottom hole temperature data were used to calibrate the developed 2D basin models. Based on the modeling results, the Abu Roash “F” source rock shows an increasing trend of temperature, thermal maturity, and transformation ratios from the basin margins to the center. Effective hydrocarbon generation occurred during the Upper Eocene following the trap formation in the Late Cretaceous. The kitchen area of hydrocarbon generation was defined at the deepest part of the basin showing the highest thermal maturity and hydrocarbon generation. Hydrocarbon migration occurred both laterally and vertically from the basin depocenter toward its margins, especially eastward to the structural traps, with the dominant vertical migration occurring primarily through faults and fracture systems that characterize petroleum systems of rift basins. In addition, another kitchen area at the northwest of the EBSB was located, which can explain the charging of Abu Roash “G” reservoirs. The models predict low hydrocarbon accumulations for the EBSB because of the ineffective sealing capacity of the overburden and leakage at the bounding normal faults. The third part of the thesis tackled the structural framework and reservoir characterization of the Upper Cretaceous sedimentary succession of the EBSB using 29 seismic profiles and 5 boreholes. Eight key horizons were interpreted, and structural elements were delineated to construct the 3D framework model. The EBSB shows NW graben geometry that is dissected by a set of NW-SE and NNW-SSE normal fault system forming horsts and half grabens, which are attributed to the Early Cretaceous rifting tectonics linked with the opening of the Atlantic and Neotethys oceans. Compressional fold structures and strike-slip fault segments affected the Upper Cretaceous post-rift strata, which are related to the Late Cretaceous Syrian-Arc System tectonics. Two clastic reservoirs were petrophysically identified in the Abu Roash “E” and “G” members. The average calculated petrophysical parameters include shale volume of about 7.4% and 10%, effective porosity of about 18% and 23%, water saturation of 34% and 42%, and net pay thickness of about 6.4 m and 3.8 m in the Abu Roash “E” and “G” reservoirs, respectively. The petrophysical variation is mainly controlled by facies variations of the two reservoirs, which in turn reflects their depositional environments. The Abu Roash “G” reservoir contains high amounts of argillaceous material and calcareous cement owing to its tidal flat depositional setting, hence showing poor reservoir quality compared with the Abu Roash “E” reservoir that exhibits clean sandstones of deltaic distributary mouth bars. The presented results in this thesis can be applied to investigate the hydrocarbon potential of adjacent basins in the region (e.g., the Asyut and El Minya) which share a similar tectonostratigraphic evolutionary history with the Beni Suef Basin.

