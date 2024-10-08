Schließen

Begrüßung durch den Präsidenten der Universität Potsdam

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Oliver GüntherORCiDGND
URL:https://www.stiftung-toleranz.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Mit-der-Verfassung-gegen-den-AS_Kompendium-final.pdf
Title of parent work (German):Mit der Verfassung gegen Antisemitismus : Dokumentation des Fach-Symposiums an der Universität Potsdam : 30. Juni 2020
Publisher:F. C. Flick Stiftung
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Contributing corporation:Moses Mendelssohn Zentrum für europäisch-jüdische Studien
Release date:2024/10/08
Number of pages:2
First page:3
Last Page:4
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.