Automated classification of time-activity-location patterns for improved estimation of personal exposure to air pollution

Air pollution epidemiology has primarily relied on measurements from fixed outdoor air quality monitoring stations to derive population-scale exposure. Characterisation of individual time-activity-location patterns is critical for accurate estimations of personal exposure and dose because pollutant concentrations and inhalation rates vary significantly by location and activity.
Air pollution epidemiology has primarily relied on measurements from fixed outdoor air quality monitoring stations to derive population-scale exposure. Characterisation of individual time-activity-location patterns is critical for accurate estimations of personal exposure and dose because pollutant concentrations and inhalation rates vary significantly by location and activity.
Methods:
We developed and evaluated an automated model to classify major exposure-related microenvironments (home, work, other static, in-transit) and separated them into indoor and outdoor locations, sleeping activity and five modes of transport (walking, cycling, car, bus, metro/train) with multidisciplinary methods from the fields of movement ecology and artificial intelligence. As input parameters, we used GPS coordinates, accelerometry, and noise, collected at 1 min intervals with a validated Personal Air quality Monitor (PAM) carried by 35 volunteers for one week each. The model classifications were then evaluated against manual time-activity logs kept by participants.
Results:
Overall, the model performed reliably in classifying home, work, and other indoor microenvironments (F1-score > 0.70) but only moderately well for sleeping and visits to outdoor microenvironments (F1-score=0.57 and 0.3 respectively). Random forest approaches performed very well in classifying modes of transport (F1-score > 0.91). We found that the performance of the automated methods significantly surpassed those of manual logs.
Conclusions:
Automated models for time-activity classification can markedly improve exposure metrics. Such models can be developed in many programming languages, and if well formulated can have general applicability in large-scale health studies, providing a comprehensive picture of environmental health risks during daily life with readily gathered parameters from smartphone technologies.…
