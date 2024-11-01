Schließen

Automated classification of time-activity-location patterns for improved estimation of personal exposure to air pollution

  • Background: Air pollution epidemiology has primarily relied on measurements from fixed outdoor air quality monitoring stations to derive population-scale exposure. Characterisation of individual time-activity-location patterns is critical for accurate estimations of personal exposure and dose because pollutant concentrations and inhalation rates vary significantly by location and activity. Methods: We developed and evaluated an automated model to classify major exposure-related microenvironments (home, work, other static, in-transit) and separated them into indoor and outdoor locations, sleeping activity and five modes of transport (walking, cycling, car, bus, metro/train) with multidisciplinary methods from the fields of movement ecology and artificial intelligence. As input parameters, we used GPS coordinates, accelerometry, and noise, collected at 1 min intervals with a validated Personal Air quality Monitor (PAM) carried by 35 volunteers for one week each. The model classifications were then evaluated against manualBackground: Air pollution epidemiology has primarily relied on measurements from fixed outdoor air quality monitoring stations to derive population-scale exposure. Characterisation of individual time-activity-location patterns is critical for accurate estimations of personal exposure and dose because pollutant concentrations and inhalation rates vary significantly by location and activity. Methods: We developed and evaluated an automated model to classify major exposure-related microenvironments (home, work, other static, in-transit) and separated them into indoor and outdoor locations, sleeping activity and five modes of transport (walking, cycling, car, bus, metro/train) with multidisciplinary methods from the fields of movement ecology and artificial intelligence. As input parameters, we used GPS coordinates, accelerometry, and noise, collected at 1 min intervals with a validated Personal Air quality Monitor (PAM) carried by 35 volunteers for one week each. The model classifications were then evaluated against manual time-activity logs kept by participants. Results: Overall, the model performed reliably in classifying home, work, and other indoor microenvironments (F1-score > 0.70) but only moderately well for sleeping and visits to outdoor microenvironments (F1-score=0.57 and 0.3 respectively). Random forest approaches performed very well in classifying modes of transport (F1-score > 0.91). We found that the performance of the automated methods significantly surpassed those of manual logs. Conclusions: Automated models for time-activity classification can markedly improve exposure metrics. Such models can be developed in many programming languages, and if well formulated can have general applicability in large-scale health studies, providing a comprehensive picture of environmental health risks during daily life with readily gathered parameters from smartphone technologies.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lia Chatzidiakou, Anika KrauseORCiD, Mike Kellaway, Yiqun Han, Yilin Li, Elizabeth Martin, Frank J. Kelly, Tong Zhu, Benjamin Barratt, Roderic L. Jones
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12940-022-00939-8
ISSN:1476-069X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36482402
Title of parent work (English):Environmental health : a global access science source / BioMed Central
Publisher:BioMed Central
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/01
Tag:Automated time-activity classification; Multi-pollutant personal exposure; Portable sensor technologies
Volume:21
Issue:1
Article number:125
Number of pages:21
Funding institution:Medical Research Council of the UK, COPE project; MRC-PHE Centre for; Environment and Health [MR\L019744\1]; [MR\L01341X\1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.