Aggregation behavior of nonsymmetrically end-capped thermoresponsive block copolymers in aqueous solutions
The thermosensitive aggregation behavior in an aqueous solution of a library of amphiphilic BAB* copolymers is studied, where "A" represents a long permanently hydrophilic poly(N,N-dimethylacrylamide) (pDMAm) block, "B" represents a permanently hydrophobic end with an n-dodecyl chain, and "B*" represents a thermoresponsive (TR) block featuring a lower critical solution temperature (LCST). Four polyacrylamides are employed for B*, namely, poly(N-n-propylacrylamide) (pNPAm), poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (pNiPAm), poly(N,N-diethylacrylamide) (pDEAm), and poly(N-acryloylpyrrolidine) (pNAP), which differ with respect to the hydrophilicity of their amide side chains and LCST behavior. While blocks A and B were kept constant, the lengths of the TR blocks were varied systematically. These amphiphilic copolymers were studied as a function of concentration and temperature via light and neutron scattering (static light scattering (SLS), dynamic light scattering (DLS), small-angle neutron scattering (SANS)). For sufficiently long pNiPAM and pDEAm blocks (DPn > 40), a pronounced hydrophobic effect at temperatures above the LCST transition results in well-structured, ordered aggregates. Thus, the aggregation can be controlled by the choice and length of the TR block, thereby elucidating a so far hardly explored class of temperature-sensitive polymeric amphiphiles.
|Albert PrauseORCiD, Michelle HechenbichlerORCiDGND, Benjamin von Lospichl, Artem Feoktystov, Ralf SchweinsORCiD, Najet Mahmoudi, André LaschewskyORCiDGND, Michael GradzielskiORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.macromol.2c00878
|0024-9297
|1520-5835
|Macromolecules : a publication of the American Chemical Society
|between polymer coils and micellar states
|American Chemical Society
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2022
|2022
|2024/10/08
|Aggregation; Copolymers; Hydrophilicity; Hydrophobicity; Polymers
|55
|13
|15
|5849
|5863
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [GR 1030/22-1, LA 611/17-1]; Heinz; Maier-Leibnitz Zentrum (MLZ); Forschungszentrum Julich GmbH [14026];; Institut Laue-Langevin (ILL) [9-12-545]; ISIS Pulsed Neutron Source; (STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, Didcot, U.K.
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert