Schließen

Aggregation behavior of nonsymmetrically end-capped thermoresponsive block copolymers in aqueous solutions

  • The thermosensitive aggregation behavior in an aqueous solution of a library of amphiphilic BAB* copolymers is studied, where "A" represents a long permanently hydrophilic poly(N,N-dimethylacrylamide) (pDMAm) block, "B" represents a permanently hydrophobic end with an n-dodecyl chain, and "B*" represents a thermoresponsive (TR) block featuring a lower critical solution temperature (LCST). Four polyacrylamides are employed for B*, namely, poly(N-n-propylacrylamide) (pNPAm), poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (pNiPAm), poly(N,N-diethylacrylamide) (pDEAm), and poly(N-acryloylpyrrolidine) (pNAP), which differ with respect to the hydrophilicity of their amide side chains and LCST behavior. While blocks A and B were kept constant, the lengths of the TR blocks were varied systematically. These amphiphilic copolymers were studied as a function of concentration and temperature via light and neutron scattering (static light scattering (SLS), dynamic light scattering (DLS), small-angle neutron scattering (SANS)). For sufficiently long pNiPAM and pDEAmThe thermosensitive aggregation behavior in an aqueous solution of a library of amphiphilic BAB* copolymers is studied, where "A" represents a long permanently hydrophilic poly(N,N-dimethylacrylamide) (pDMAm) block, "B" represents a permanently hydrophobic end with an n-dodecyl chain, and "B*" represents a thermoresponsive (TR) block featuring a lower critical solution temperature (LCST). Four polyacrylamides are employed for B*, namely, poly(N-n-propylacrylamide) (pNPAm), poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (pNiPAm), poly(N,N-diethylacrylamide) (pDEAm), and poly(N-acryloylpyrrolidine) (pNAP), which differ with respect to the hydrophilicity of their amide side chains and LCST behavior. While blocks A and B were kept constant, the lengths of the TR blocks were varied systematically. These amphiphilic copolymers were studied as a function of concentration and temperature via light and neutron scattering (static light scattering (SLS), dynamic light scattering (DLS), small-angle neutron scattering (SANS)). For sufficiently long pNiPAM and pDEAm blocks (DPn > 40), a pronounced hydrophobic effect at temperatures above the LCST transition results in well-structured, ordered aggregates. Thus, the aggregation can be controlled by the choice and length of the TR block, thereby elucidating a so far hardly explored class of temperature-sensitive polymeric amphiphiles.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Albert PrauseORCiD, Michelle HechenbichlerORCiDGND, Benjamin von Lospichl, Artem Feoktystov, Ralf SchweinsORCiD, Najet Mahmoudi, André LaschewskyORCiDGND, Michael GradzielskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.macromol.2c00878
ISSN:0024-9297
ISSN:1520-5835
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecules : a publication of the American Chemical Society
Subtitle (English):between polymer coils and micellar states
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/08
Tag:Aggregation; Copolymers; Hydrophilicity; Hydrophobicity; Polymers
Volume:55
Issue:13
Number of pages:15
First page:5849
Last Page:5863
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [GR 1030/22-1, LA 611/17-1]; Heinz; Maier-Leibnitz Zentrum (MLZ); Forschungszentrum Julich GmbH [14026];; Institut Laue-Langevin (ILL) [9-12-545]; ISIS Pulsed Neutron Source; (STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, Didcot, U.K.
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.