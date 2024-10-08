Schließen

Online data collection to address language sampling bias

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has massively limited how linguists can collect data, and out of necessity, researchers across several disciplines have moved data collection online. Here we argue that the rising popularity of remote web-based experiments also provides an opportunity for widening the context of linguistic research by facilitating data collection from understudied populations. We discuss collecting production data from adult native speakers of Tagalog using an unsupervised web-based experiment. Compared to equivalent lab experiments, data collection went quicker, and the sample was more diverse, without compromising data quality. However, there were also technical and human issues that come with this method. We discuss these challenges and provide suggestions on how to overcome them.

Metadaten
Author details:Rowena GarcíaORCiDGND, Jens Roeser, Evan KiddORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/lingvan-2021-0040
ISSN:2199-174X
Title of parent work (English):Linguistics vanguard : multimodal online journal
Subtitle (English):lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic
Publisher:De Gruyter Mouton
Place of publishing:Berlin ; New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/08
Tag:COVID-19; Tagalog; experiment; language production; structural priming; web-based
Number of pages:12
First page:1
Last Page:12
Funding institution:Max Planck Society; Australian Research Council [CE140100041]; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) [317633480 SFB; 1287]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

