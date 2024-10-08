Schließen

Composite materials for innovative urban farming of alternative food sources (macroalgae and crickets)

  • Facing an inexorable growth of the human population along with substantial environmental changes, the assurance of food security is a major challenge of the present century. To ensure responsible food consumption and production (SDG 12), new approaches in the food system are required. Thus, environmentally controlled, sustainable production of alternative food sources are of key interest for both urban agriculture and food research. To face the current challenge of integrating food production systems within existing structures, multidisciplinary discourses are required. Here, we bring together novel technologies and indoor farming techniques with the aim of supporting the development of sustainable food production systems. For this purpose, we investigated the feasibility of 10 composite materials for their innovative use as structural support in macroalgal cultivation (settlement substrates) and cricket rearing (housing). Considering material resistance, rigidity, and direct material-organism interactions, the bio-based compositeFacing an inexorable growth of the human population along with substantial environmental changes, the assurance of food security is a major challenge of the present century. To ensure responsible food consumption and production (SDG 12), new approaches in the food system are required. Thus, environmentally controlled, sustainable production of alternative food sources are of key interest for both urban agriculture and food research. To face the current challenge of integrating food production systems within existing structures, multidisciplinary discourses are required. Here, we bring together novel technologies and indoor farming techniques with the aim of supporting the development of sustainable food production systems. For this purpose, we investigated the feasibility of 10 composite materials for their innovative use as structural support in macroalgal cultivation (settlement substrates) and cricket rearing (housing). Considering material resistance, rigidity, and direct material-organism interactions, the bio-based composite polylactic acid (PLA) was identified as a suitable material for joint farming. For macroalgae cultivation, PLA sustained the corrosive cultivation conditions and provided a suitable substrate without affecting the macroalgal physiology or nutritional composition (carotenoids and chlorophylls). For cricket rearing, PLA provided a suitable and recyclable shelter, which was quickly accepted by the animals without any observed harm. In contrast, other common composite components like phenolic resin or aramid were found to be unsuitable due to being harmful for the cultivated organisms or instable toward the applied sterilization procedure. This multidisciplinary study not only provides profound insights in the developing field of urban indoor food production from a new perspective, but also bridges material science and farming approaches to develop new sustainable and resilient food production systems.show moreshow less

Author details:Anna FrickeORCiD, Marios PsarianosGND, Jakob Sabban, Maria FitznerORCiDGND, Riccardo Reipsch, Oliver SchlüterORCiDGND, Christian DreyerORCiD, Julia H.-M. Vogt, Monika SchreinerORCiD, Susanne BaldermannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fsufs.2022.1001769
ISSN:2571-581X
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in sustainable food systems
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/08
Tag:Acheta domesticus (house cricket); Ulva fenestrata; composite light-weight materials; controlled environment agriculture (CEA); polylactic acid (PLA); urban aquaculture
Volume:6
Article number:1001769
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:BMBF Project food4future within the Funding Line Agricultural Systems of; the Future; [IGZ: 031B0730A]; [ATB: 031B0730I]; [PYCO: 031B0730F]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 63 Landwirtschaft / 630 Landwirtschaft und verwandte Bereiche
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

