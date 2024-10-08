Schließen

Enhancing reproducibility in developmental EEG research

  Developmental research using electroencephalography (EEG) offers valuable insights in brain processes early in life, but at the same time, applying this sensitive technique to young children who are often non-compliant and have short attention spans comes with practical limitations. It is thus of particular importance to optimally use the limited resources to advance our understanding of development through reproducible and replicable research practices. Here, we describe methodological approaches that help maximize the reproducibility of developmental EEG research. We discuss how to transform EEG data into the standardized Brain Imaging Data Structure (BIDS) which organizes data according to the FAIR data sharing principles. We provide a tutorial on how to use clusterbased permutation testing to analyze developmental EEG data. This versatile test statistic solves the multiple comparison problem omnipresent in EEG analysis and thereby substantially decreases the risk of reporting false discoveries. Finally, we describe how to quantify effect sizes, in particular of cluster-based permutation results. Reporting effect sizes conveys a finding's impact and robustness which in turn informs future research. To demonstrate these methodological approaches to data organization, analysis and report, we use a publicly accessible infant EEG dataset and provide a complete copy of the analysis code.

Author details:Marlene Meyer, Didi Lamers, Ezgi KayhanORCiDGND, Sabine HunniusGND, Robert Oostenveld
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dcn.2021.101036
ISSN:1878-9293
ISSN:1878-9307
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34801856
Title of parent work (English):Developmental cognitive neuroscience : a journal for cognitive, affective and social developmental neuroscience
Subtitle (English):BIDS cluster-based permutation tests, and effect sizes
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/08
Tag:BIDS; EEG; cluster-based permutation test; effect size; reproducibility
Volume:52
Article number:101036
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

