Near-fault monitoring reveals combined seismic and slow activation of a fault branch within the Istanbul-Marmara Seismic Gap in Northwest Turkey

Various geophysical observations show that seismic and aseismic slip on a fault may occur concurrently. We analyze microseismicity recordings from a temporary near-fault seismic network and borehole strainmeter data from the eastern Marmara region in northwest Turkey to track seismic and aseismic deformation around the hypocentral region of an M-w 4.5 earthquake in 2018. A slow transient is observed that lasted about 30 days starting at the time of the M-w 4.5 event. We study about 1200 microseismic events that occurred during 417 days after the M-w 4.5 event around the mainshock fault rupture. The seismicity reveals a strong temporal clustering, including four episodic seismic sequences, each containing more than 30 events per day. Seismicity from the first two sequences displayed typical characteristics driven by aseismic slip and/or fluids, such as the activation of a broader region around the mainshock and swarm-like topology. The third and fourth sequences correspond to typical mainshock-aftershock sequences. These observations suggest that slow slip and potentially fluid diffusion along the fault plane could have controlled the seismicity during the initial 150 days following the M-w 4.5 event. In contrast, stress redistribution and breaking of remaining asperities may have caused the activity after the initial 150 days. Our observation from a newly installed combined dense seismic and borehole strainmeter network follows an earlier observation of a slow transient occurring in conjunction with enhanced local seismic moment release in the same region. This suggests a frequent interaction of seismic and aseismic slip in the Istanbul-Marmara seismic gap.

