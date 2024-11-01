Near-fault monitoring reveals combined seismic and slow activation of a fault branch within the Istanbul-Marmara Seismic Gap in Northwest Turkey
- Various geophysical observations show that seismic and aseismic slip on a fault may occur concurrently. We analyze microseismicity recordings from a temporary near-fault seismic network and borehole strainmeter data from the eastern Marmara region in northwest Turkey to track seismic and aseismic deformation around the hypocentral region of an M-w 4.5 earthquake in 2018. A slow transient is observed that lasted about 30 days starting at the time of the M-w 4.5 event. We study about 1200 microseismic events that occurred during 417 days after the M-w 4.5 event around the mainshock fault rupture. The seismicity reveals a strong temporal clustering, including four episodic seismic sequences, each containing more than 30 events per day. Seismicity from the first two sequences displayed typical characteristics driven by aseismic slip and/or fluids, such as the activation of a broader region around the mainshock and swarm-like topology. The third and fourth sequences correspond to typical mainshock-aftershock sequences. These observationsVarious geophysical observations show that seismic and aseismic slip on a fault may occur concurrently. We analyze microseismicity recordings from a temporary near-fault seismic network and borehole strainmeter data from the eastern Marmara region in northwest Turkey to track seismic and aseismic deformation around the hypocentral region of an M-w 4.5 earthquake in 2018. A slow transient is observed that lasted about 30 days starting at the time of the M-w 4.5 event. We study about 1200 microseismic events that occurred during 417 days after the M-w 4.5 event around the mainshock fault rupture. The seismicity reveals a strong temporal clustering, including four episodic seismic sequences, each containing more than 30 events per day. Seismicity from the first two sequences displayed typical characteristics driven by aseismic slip and/or fluids, such as the activation of a broader region around the mainshock and swarm-like topology. The third and fourth sequences correspond to typical mainshock-aftershock sequences. These observations suggest that slow slip and potentially fluid diffusion along the fault plane could have controlled the seismicity during the initial 150 days following the M-w 4.5 event. In contrast, stress redistribution and breaking of remaining asperities may have caused the activity after the initial 150 days. Our observation from a newly installed combined dense seismic and borehole strainmeter network follows an earlier observation of a slow transient occurring in conjunction with enhanced local seismic moment release in the same region. This suggests a frequent interaction of seismic and aseismic slip in the Istanbul-Marmara seismic gap.…
|Author details:
|Patricia Martínez-GarzónORCiDGND, Virginie DurandORCiD, Stephan BentzORCiD, Grzegorz KwiatekORCiD, Georg DresenORCiDGND, Taylan Turkmen, Murat Nurlu, Marco BohnhoffORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1785/0220210047
|ISSN:
|0895-0695
|ISSN:
|1938-2057
|Title of parent work (English):
|Seismological research letters
|Publisher:
|Seismological Society of America
|Place of publishing:
|Albany
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/11/07
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/11/01
|Tag:
|Asia; Istanbul Turkey; Middle East; SMARTnet; Sea of Marmara region; Turkey; boreholes; earthquakes; faults; seismic gaps; seismic moment; seismic networks; seismicity
|Volume:
|92
|Issue:
|6
|Number of pages:
|14
|First page:
|3743
|Last Page:
|3756
|Funding institution:
|Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association [VH-NG-1232]; Geophysical Instrument Pool Potsdam (GIPP) of the GeoForschungsZentrums (GFZ) [GIPP201819, GIPP201921]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert